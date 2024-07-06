Embracing healing: the importance of therapy for Black men

For Black men the need for mental health support is not just important, it’s crucial. The unique systemic challenges, stressors, and pressures that impact our lives necessitate a robust approach to mental wellness. However, several barriers often deter us from seeking the help we need. Cultural stigma surrounding therapy, mistrust of healthcare systems, and ingrained notions of Black masculinity can make it difficult to take that vital step toward healing.

One significant issue is the cultural confusion between mental health and mental illness. It’s essential to differentiate between the two.

Mental health, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and behave daily, influencing our ability to navigate stress, trauma, interpersonal issues, and racism.

Mental illness, on the other hand, refers to diagnosable conditions like personality disorders, major depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder that significantly impact our life functions.

As a Black man, I want to focus on our specific struggles and the importance of embracing the healing process through therapy. We face numerous psychosocial mental health challenges, including intergenerational trauma, internalized self-hatred, and pervasive racism. These factors profoundly affect our mental health.

A significant barrier to Black men seeking mental health support is the pervasive stigma that discussing mental health equates to weakness. This stigma is compounded by cultural expectations of self-reliance and resilience, discouraging us from admitting we need help. Additionally, there’s a fear of being judged, labeled, or misunderstood by family, friends, and the community, which silences many of us from seeking assistance.

We encounter a multitude of traumas and stressors, including racial discrimination, economic disparities, interactions with the criminal justice system, and exposure to violence. Navigating these challenges often leads to stress, anxiety, and maladaptive coping behaviors such as alcohol and substance abuse.

The concept of Black masculinity pressures us to embody a stoic persona, discouraging emotional vulnerability and preventing us from expressing our emotions and seeking help.

As a native of Chicago’s far south side, specifically the West Pullman and Roseland communities, my journey has been shaped by these very issues. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and earning degrees in psychology and counseling, I felt a profound duty to work on healing my community. As a Black man and a licensed professional clinical counselor, I understand the intergenerational traumas and psychosocial issues that impact the growth and development of people of African descent.

Mental health is a vital aspect of overall well-being, and I encourage everyone in the Black community to seek counseling and therapy. Engaging with a well-trained, culturally competent, licensed professional provides a safe space to explore and express emotions without judgment. Despite the stigma and fear, it’s essential for Black men to embrace this healing process.

Everything that we would do for our physical health, going to the gym, eating right, keeping regular doctor appointments, we must put the same level of energy into maintaining our mental health. And as Black men many of us could do better with the rising rates of hypertension, diabetes and colon cancer in our community that same level of work is necessary for our minds.

Several organizations and initiatives advocate for Black men to seek therapeutic services. The National Association of Black Counselors, the Association of Black Psychologists: Chicago Chapter, Therapy for Black Men, and Black Men Heal offer directories of Black therapists and counselors, as well as resources for financial assistance for therapy.

It’s time for us to break the silence, dismantle the stigma, and prioritize our mental health. Therapy is not a sign of weakness; it’s a courageous step toward healing and empowerment.

Malik Raheem is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Education, Counseling and Leadership at Bradley Univeristy and a licensed professional counselor in the State of Illinois.