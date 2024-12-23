Embattled Senate minority leader denies sexual harassment allegations

Sen. Greg Taylor

Democrat Sen. Greg Taylor directly responded to reporter questions in an impromptu availability following a leadership panel at a downtown legislative conference on Wednesday, December 18 — strongly denying ongoing sexual harassment allegations.

It was the first time since the IndyStar published two separate accounts alleging sexual harassment against the minority leader. In all, six women have accused the politician of sexual harassment.

Previously, Taylor read from a prepared statement and declined to respond to questions in a public appearance.

“My focus is going to be working with the legislature to try to get public policy passed. I’m not going to address those issues … from over 15 years ago that are false and that’s the way I’m going to proceed,” Taylor said.

Taylor then spoke with reporters for another eleven minutes, repeatedly and vehemently denying any misconduct — pointing to the support of his caucus in his reelection.

The reelection of Taylor as the leader of the ten-member caucus wasn’t unanimous, with four members publicly explaining their ‘no’ votes. Taylor’s supporters, which includes at least one other member accused of harassment, haven’t shared their reasoning.

He said he would “absolutely” step down if the accusations were found to be credible when asked by a reporter.

“I think it would (be) a responsibility of anybody who committed (this) heinous of action to take the initiative to do something about it,” Taylor said.

Taylor declined to say whether any of his colleagues had asked him to step down.

“I’m not going to discuss my internal caucus situation,” Taylor said. “That’s actually what put us in this position right now and I’m not going to do it.”

An ‘advocate’ for women

The long-time senator and attorney appeared confused at several points, contradicting himself and failing to clarify what he meant when he said caucus discussion put him in this position.

He explicitly denied pushing a woman, following another woman into a bathroom or assaulting an intern.

Despite the cloud of allegations, Taylor said he believed he could still be an effective minority leader, pointing to legislation passed from his caucus and the hiring of three women as staff, including the chief of staff, the finance director and the communications director. He additionally called himself an “advocate” for women.

“I’ve also emphasized the importance of workplace safety, not only through my actions but through my votes on the floor,” Taylor said. “So, yes. I do think I can be an effective leader and I’ve established the kind of relationships that allow me to be effective.”

When asked about leading colleagues who might feel “cynical” about his leadership, he said, “I don’t know what that means.”

“We all are human beings, so we’re going to have different ideas about what public policy we should take. But my track record speaks for itself,” he continued.

Taylor retained a public relations firm to handle press communications, including an initial response shared with the IndyStar in which he didn’t explicitly deny the charges.

The full statement said: “As an elected official, I am responsible for maintaining high professionalism and respecting the boundaries of all I engage with. While this has always been my goal, there have been times when I may have blurred the lines and behaved in a manner that potentially made my colleagues or those who witnessed my actions uncomfortable. While it was never my intent to cause harm, I acknowledge that I have fallen short, and for this, I apologize.”

When asked about those comments, he said the public relations firm put that statement out but said he wasn’t trying to backtrack on it.

“I didn’t do the things that people were saying that I did and I can’t chase a ghost,” Taylor said. “I don’t know who these people are; I don’t know what they’re talking about. I can’t chase a ghost. I can’t. And if this is the precedent we want to set then there’s a lot — yeah, that’s just a bad precedent.”

First Black caucus leader

It would be “very presumptuous” to say he’d never made a mistake in his 16 years at the Statehouse, he said.

“… you could say a word, you could touch somebody with no intention at all. And if you do those things, you should apologize. That is the human nature thing; that’s what you’re supposed to do,” said the Democrat leader. “If I did, I apologize … I love being a senator; I love the work that I do. I love my constituents; I love helping people who need help.

“That’s all that my entire career has been based on …” he continued. “I just, I can’t understand what this is about. I don’t know.”

Taylor noted that he was the first Black caucus leader in the state’s history and that, during his time, he’d seen other allegations come forth from people “who said who they are.”

“I haven’t been given any of them. And, as far as I’m concerned, that speaks loudly, especially from what we just experienced recently.”

It’s not clear what experiences Taylor is referencing.

“I’m of the position that I want to get back to the work that I was elected here to do and I want to help Hoosiers in the state of Indiana and continue to push the public policy.”

When asked if he was implying the accusations had racist undertones, he said he was speaking facts when bringing up his historic position and pointed to his Louisiana birth.

“The word racism has a definite meaning for me. And I’ve never called anybody racist and I’ve never said it was racism,” Taylor said.

He said, however, he wasn’t calling any of the accusers liars.

“… I come from a background where there’s certain things you don’t say: you don’t call a person a liar, you don’t use the word racism freely. You don’t,” Taylor said. “… I’m not going to do something negative against these women. They deserve to be heard, but I did not do these things.”

The spontaneous availability was then cut short by event staff.