Elmhurst’s annual art festival Art in Wilder Park returns May 3-4, 2025

IMAGE: BERNARD WILLIAMS, Route 27, 2016, photo by Michelle W.C. Anderson

Free festival features over 130 exhibitors including one-of-a-kind art,

entertainment, food, and family activities

Art in Wilder Park to Feature Bernard Williams’ CROSSINGS Exhibition

The Elmhurst Art Museum, in partnership with the Elmhurst Park District, presents Art in Wilder Park, a free outdoor festival on May 3-4, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 175 South Cottage Hill Avenue in Elmhurst. The event will feature over 130 exhibitors, including local artists, food vendors, and family activities.

A highlight of the festival will be a preview of CROSSINGS, a solo sculpture exhibition by acclaimed Chicago artist Bernard Williams. This exhibition explores Black achievements in transportation and agriculture, featuring outdoor vehicle sculptures and a life-sized airplane sculpture inside the Museum’s Hostetler Gallery. CROSSINGS also includes large paintings at the McCormick House and runs alongside the Museum’s summer exhibition, Legacies: Selections from the Elmhurst Art Museum Permanent Collection (May 30 – August 17, 2025).

Williams, known for his public murals and sculptures, celebrates historical figures such as NASCAR’s Wendell Scott and pilot Bessie Coleman. He explores the theme of mobility, representing the aspiration for progress through sculptures like Black Tractor and new signpost works honoring Black cowboys and pioneers.

For more information about the festival and the Elmhurst Art Museum, https://www.elmhurstartmuseum.org/