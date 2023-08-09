Elkart, Indiana Mayor to address Chamber General Membership Luncheon

Photo caption: Rob Roberson, Mayor of Elkhart, Indiana

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly General Membership Meeting/Luncheon on Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:00 Noon at The Chateau Banquets, 530 W. 61st Avenue, Merrillville, IN. Join the Chamber as we welcome the Mayor of Elkhart, Indiana, Mayor Rob Roberson as our guest speaker.

The city of Elkhart has a rich manufacturing tradition with emerging industries. Mayor Roberson will share with members how the city’s economic and financial growth through “The Thrive Plan” is working. Can a model of that plan boost our economy and benefit your business? Let’s hear what it’s all about.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 per person. Call the Chamber office (219) 885-7407 to reserve your seat(s) today. Payment required in advance.