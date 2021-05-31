Elite Amateur Fight League “Steel City Showdown” coming to the Steel Yard

For the first time, the Elite Amateur Fight League (EAFL) is bringing its live MMA event, recorded for regional television, to Northwest Indiana in a partnership with the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 5 at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana. Public tickets went on sale May 4, 2021 at https://bit.ly/3ePsBEF. Ticket prices will range between $40 and $50 dollars. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and fights start at 5:30 p.m.

“The RailCats have done an amazing job of bringing live sports and entertainment to The Region. We have been in search of a safe solution for hosting live MMA events, and the Steel Yard was a perfect fit. While we want to have a packed stadium, we understand that an outdoor venue will ensure the safety of our fans,” said Jesse Nunez, President of Elite Amateur Fight League

The Steel City Showdown will feature some of the region’s best amateur fighters looking to become top prospects in the Midwest. Standout fighters will be offered roster spots on the state team to compete in “MMA’s Final Four,” the Elite Amateur Fight League’s team vs team, state vs state, and national amateur tournament. Local fighters like Abbey Ewing from Portage, Indiana, and Valanti Atsas from Crown Point are expected to participate.

“This summer will feature a variety of different special events at the Steel Yard and Elite Amateur Fight League will be an anchor event,” said RailCats Assistant General Manager, Noah Simmons. “Not only does EAFL have a great track record of matching exciting fights, but the ticket will also provide an exciting brand of professionally produced MMA fights at the Steel Yard for our fan base.”

The Gary SouthShore RailCats, members of the American Association of Professional Baseball, have provided fan-friendly entertainment for 19 years and counting. The three-time champion RailCats call U.S. Steel Yard home and have developed 36 players signed to Major League Baseball contracts. Four-time Manager of the Year Greg Tagert enters his 17th season with the RailCats as the longest tenured skipper in the American Association. Ticket packages for the 2021 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL.

The EAFL is a nationally competitive team vs team, state vs state MMA organization. Our format is similar to the most successful sports leagues in America. Teams participate in a playoff style tournament to determine a National Champion. Our league is designed to improve the amateur MMA landscape by providing a platform for national level talent to compete against each other and gain national level exposure while providing fans a place to watch the best amateur talent in the country.