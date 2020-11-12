Election 2020: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

By Vernon A. Williams

A record 75 million voters are ecstatic over the emphatic change their voices dictate. After four years of indescribable ineptitude, callous indifference, a total void of character and integrity, and the absence of any semblance of competency, America decided enough is enough.

The former TV reality show host will no longer have access to a global audience; the incumbent will no longer control resources that reward his narrow-minded sycophants while punishing intelligence and independent thinking. In less than 70 days, his microphone at the bully platform will be muted.

The era of political terrorism and intolerance—the likes of which the U.S. has never experienced—is over. This election was no nail-biter, even though the volume of ballots delayed the inevitable for days. This was a decisive thrashing, clear confirmation that 45’s reign of tyranny was officially, irrefutably rejected.

Black women provided the single most significant voting bloc for the Democratic ticket in 2020. Their 91 percent turnout was a dynamic influencer in closely contested swing states. Among Black men, 80 percent supported the Biden-Harris ticket. While less in comparison, still a dominant factor in the outcome.

These enthusiastic Black voters were particularly important as the incumbent picked up support from Hispanics and white women increased, while slightly fewer white men voted to re-elect. The only group as important as Black voters was first-time and young voters. They came down overwhelmingly against the Trump administration.

Clearly, that describes THE GOOD.

At the other end of the euphoria, there is a sense of foreboding, as we witness the immaturity and impudence of a sore loser. It was precisely what everyone expected. Nobody thought that the [prime?] resident of the United States would lose gracefully. He has been ranting and raving since election night.

It wouldn’t be so bad if he simply sent out his ridiculous tweets and made senseless pleas to unwelcoming courts to litigate the results of the election. That effort would be as fruitless as his plans for fighting the coronavirus. But he is not limiting his tantrum to begging for recounts and filing suits. He is impeding transition.

One of the elements of American democracy, of which people of all political persuasions are proud, is that we have historically embraced a process of peaceful and orderly transition in leadership. He is impeding transition. Suddenly this despicable lame duck is actively engaging in non-cooperative measures that thwart access for the Biden team.

Even though 45’s behavior is characteristic of a man who never should’ve been elected president to begin with, the problem is exacerbated by the lack of nerve on the part of feckless Republicans who refuse to step up in favor of the constitutional process. This is a total dereliction of duty and will be an indelible blot on their legacy. They are cowards.

This shameful delay of the process is most definitely THE BAD.

Finally, there is tremendous apprehension about how we will get along as a nation in the aftermath of this bitterly fought campaign. With all the rhetoric of Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ pleas for healing and reconciliation, and recognition of our commonalities over our differences, there is no indication that such gestures for peace will be reciprocated by the outgoing president or his minions.

What he was clearly unable to do at the polls, Agent Orange wants to attempt up until the time he leaves the White House and beyond. There is speculation that his non-acceptance of the outcome may result in confrontation with authorities as we approach the inauguration.

And even after he vacates the premises at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the arching nemesis may be his threat to continue a public role as the loyal opposition to the next administration. Just as he was unable to rid himself from the ghost of his predecessor, there is the possibility that he will be equally obsessed with doing whatever he can to interfere with the next president.

The good news is his favorite news outlet Fox TV has been cool to many of his shenanigans lately, even prompting public confrontations between the longtime allies. Without his beloved media outlets, and of course social media, the outgoing president is rendered impotent. And as time passes, he is sure to become less and less relevant.

But forget about Donald J. Trump, whose name I am saying publicly for the first time in four years, since it is to say goodbye and good riddance. The larger threat comes from the groups he encourages to violence—nationalists, white supremacists, Nazis and fascists, domestic terrorists, paramilitary groups and enemies of the unity in this nation.

There are already ominous signs that this could easily become THE UGLY.

But this nation is moving forward with hope in that fear, with anticipation of expanding cultures and thinking, not kowtowing to narrow minds. The presidency of Joseph Biden and the leadership provided by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris offer a magnificent opportunity for deep, broad and sustainable change.

There will always be obstacles and enemies of progress. But just as we did with this past election, we move forward counting on the proposition that there are more people who are all about what’s good in this nation than what separates us and tears our country apart.

We continue to believe that no matter who sits in the Oval Office, God is still on the throne and through Jesus Christ there is nothing we cannot achieve! The struggle is continuous, but soldiers for change are relentless. Take a moment to savor the victory of this battle, but then gear up and brace yourself for the fights that lie ahead.

CIRCLE CITY CONNECTION by Vernon A. Williams is a series of essays on a myriad of topics that include social issue, human interest, entertainment and profiles of difference makers who are forging change in a constantly evolving society. Williams is a 40-year veteran journalist based in Indianapolis, IN- commonly referred to as The Circle City. Send comments or questions to: vernonawiliams@yahoo.com.