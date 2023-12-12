Elected officials to sponsor children cartoon party at Glen

Annual Children Christmas Cartoon Party

Congressman Frank Mrvan, State Representatives Earl Harris and Vernon G. Smith, County Clerk Michael Brown, County Auditor Peggy Katona, County Treasurer John Petalas, County Assessor Latanya Spearman, County Commissioner Kyle Allen, County Councilman Charlie Brown, Township Trustee Cozey Weatherspoon, and Gary Councilpersons Linda Barnes Caldwell, Ron Brewer, and Dwight A. Williams will join forces to present their Annual Children Christmas Cartoon Party.

The event will be held at the Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Road in Gary on Saturday, December 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be cartoons galore, drawings for large toys including several bicycles and scooters and a Christmas quiz for prizes. Every child will receive a box of candy canes.

The event is free and is open to all residents of Lake County. For further information, contact Rep. Smith, the coordinator of the event.