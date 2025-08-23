Eleanor K. Jackson leaves a legacy of faith, family, and service

Eleanor K. Jackson (affectionately known as “Mom,” “Grandma,” “ElKay,” “Aunt Eleanor,” “Great Grandma,” or as Emerson would call her… “Girl”) was born August 29, 1928, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to John and Hattie Favors.

Eleanor K. Jackson was truly a gift to all those she encountered in life, especially her family. Her journey on earth was marked with love, kindness, wisdom, caring, compassion and a light that will never end. She embodied the HOLY SPIRIT and loved GOD with her whole heart and life. She accepted CHRIST at an early age and always held onto her faith.

Eleanore K. Jackson attended Howard High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University. After graduation, she migrated north to Chicago and met her first husband, Ed Sardon, and her first child, Nedra Romelle, was born to this union.

After the first union ended, she began working for the State of Illinois Department of Employment Security. It was there she met the love of her life, Emerson J. Jackson. Their relationship began as close friends, with Emerson often referring to her as his sister. Eleanor quickly realized it was more than that as they rode to work together daily because Emerson would always pick her up first and drop her off last. They were officially married on February 7, 1961, and to their forever union was born four additional children: John Edward Jackson (Janiece) of Merrillville, IN; Jerald Emerson Jackson of San Diego, CA; Jeffery Elden Jackson of Dolton, IL and Norma Ruth Lightfoot (Keith) of Country Club Hills, IL. They remained together until Emerson’s untimely passing on July 30, 1991.

Eleanor retired from the State of Illinois with over 30 years of service. From there, she continued her purpose of pouring into the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone she came in contact with, having profound impacts on her church family, “New Deliverance” (formerly Chatham Bethlehem) and Pastor Marty Gool. She also impacted her extended church family of “First Progressive,” under the leadership of Rev. Fred Dade, her weekly “coffee break” bible study/prayer group, weekly prayer service at TUCC Chicago, and people from all walks of life. She moved effortlessly through her interactions with others, having a supreme SPIRIT of discernment, which she attributed to being born with a veil on her face. No matter what the subject matter was, she added value to it and could always point out the hand of GOD.

Eleanor is survived by her five children: Nedra, John, Jerald, Jeffery and Norma. Ten grandchildren: Derrick, John Jr., Laniece, Michael, Zachary, Kathryn, Nia, Nadia, Kayla and Micah. Ten great-grandchildren: Derrick Jr., Dillon, Lauren, Mylove Lanieceia, Johnniecia Ourlove, Micah, Kadence, Kyrie, Bashir, and Maya. Two great great-grandchildren: Kanylah and Kyaire. Nine nieces and nephews, and one remaining sibling, Bettye Palmer (who came to give emotional support to her sister for as long as she could), and a host of other friends, family, and chosen family—namely Lauren Daniels (Michael).

Eleanor loved music, art, reading and writing; with one of her favorite quotes stating, “If you cannot understand my silence, you will not be able to understand my words!”

Eleanor departed for her eternal home on August 7, 2025. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson, her sister, Ruth, and her three brothers, Edward, John, and Arlander. They are all reunited now and always just one memory away. All her life, she has loved and will always be loved. Mom’s not gone; she will forever be a part of our Spirits and live within us. Thanks, Mom, for your wonderful physical presence that guided us for so many years. We love you, and until we meet again! (“I love you more!” I can hear her say.)