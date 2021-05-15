Education is still our best hope, Black graduating Class of 2021

By Vernon A. Williams

This is the season for celebration of scholarly achievement. After years of tireless commitment and relentless pursuit, after late-night intensive study and early morning lectures, after grueling research, papers and reports, along with class presentations and cramming for strenuous examinations, the Class of ‘21 can finally take a bow.

What a difference a year makes. The spring of last year found mounting lethal cases of coronavirus, a global shutdown of every facet of millennial life, grievous personal losses, shutdowns of businesses, schools and government, eerie total isolation. The anticipated culmination of academic achievement, 2020 commencement, was negated by COVID-19.

Even though health precautions remain, preventing a full return to traditional ceremonial gatherings, the mood is much lighter as college graduates, friends, family and educators enjoy commencement this week and next. Even in the midst of all of the excitement, this once-in-a-lifetime moment requires somber analysis.

It has always been true, and always will be, that education is the most impactful and consistent weapon for change in life. Nelson Mandela summed: “Education is the great engine of personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a farm worker can become president.”

This nation systemically develops, implements and facilitates institutions and processes designed to keep poor people impoverished. The first step toward breaking the cycle is the cultivation of Black intellectualism. Knowledge is power. Malcolm X said: “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

Even as the number of degree-earning African Americans increases, the charge becomes responsible and ethical leadership from successful scholars. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character is the goal of true education.”

The good news is numbers point to significantly higher post-secondary graduation rates among Black scholars. The bad news is, the chasm between races remains daunting. In 2000, only one in four African-American adults aged 25 to 29 had at least a two-year college degree. Two decades later, that percentage increased to almost 40 percent.

The temptation is for those concerned to complete a “victory lap” for such dramatic progress. And in one sense, considerable gains are laudable and reflect the dedication and tireless energy of so many individuals in all corners of “the village.” But determination to bridge the gap remains a priority. That requires overcoming real obstacles.

A report released Tuesday, May 11, by the Campaign for College Opportunity, a nonprofit group that advocates for broader college access, found that although Black students are succeeding in higher education at higher rates than before, there is a long way to go before they achieve parity with their white peers or with goals set by state policymakers and education leaders.

The differences begin literally in infancy when Black babies have higher mortality rates than white babies. Black children disproportionately experience food and housing insecurity, involvement with the foster and criminal justice systems, and school discipline.

But clearly Black students are victors, refusing to settle for the role of victim.

