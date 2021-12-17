THE CANCEL CADRE STRIKES AGAIN!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been a controversial couple for quite some time. Part of the reason is connected with rumors about their alleged lifestyles. It has been said that they have questionable sexuality, and that their relationship is an “open” one. In other words, they are allegedly not exclusive with each other.

The flit hit the proverbial shan when it was discovered that Jada had a brief fling, or what she called an “entanglement,” with singer August Alsina, who she met at her kids, Jaden and Willow Smith’s joint set at a festival in London. Alsina outed Jada, sharing the sordid details of the affair because he was allegedly so smitten that he became heartbroken. He also allegedly said that Will knew about the affair that happened during a separation between Jada and Will.

Complicating matters is the fact that Jada spearheads a successful online show: Red Table Talk. This is a weekly forum that addresses all kinds of topics; some are more intense than others. It tends to offer a therapeutic balm to people who have not been able to discuss certain issues publicly, and in that regard, it performs a valuable service. Jada is the host of the show, and she’s usually joined by her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow. Jaden, her son, has also appeared on the show, as has Will and a diverse array of guests.

The result is that a lot of hot topics are bandied about, which has apparently “irritated” a lot of people. Will has shared some semi-intimate details about the trials and tribulations of his life with Jada. Jada has also allegedly shared details about her sex life with Will. This may be the spark that has ignited the denizens of the “cancel cadre.”

Basically, a group of folks are circulating a petition to shut Will and Jada up; they claim they are tired of hearing about their personal lives. (Actually, it is not certain that all of the conversations took place on Red Table Talk). As of press time, the petition had garnered more than 15,000 signatures!

It’s not clear how the circulating of a petition would work in attempting to muzzle the controversial couple. Basically, a lot of people are just saying that they are tired of hearing about them and that they should keep their private lives private! Some have even accused the couple of harassment because of the alleged ubiquity of the issues that are shared with the public.

It is clear to proponents of the couple and of Red Table Talk that the program is doing a great service for a lot of people, as stated previously. It was actually nominated for a Peoples Choice Award for 2021. It did not win, but the very fact that it was nominated speaks to the value that the program and the diverse array of topics has for its fans.

In responding to the petition, a proponent of the program asked if there were precedents of someone attacking a program, or people, for sharing information with the public in a talk show format or in the public that was met with a petition drive.

One answer was that certain people had been censored for homophobic remarks about another public figure. This is not a good example; however, because Jada and Will are not attacking others, they are merely sharing information about themselves!!!

Ultimately, this attack on the couple is the latest in a long history of criticism of them. People have complained about the way they raise their children, and some have even expressed the opinion that child protective services be called on them. In spite of this, the children have seemingly turned out well, exemplary, in fact.

The “freedom” that they experienced growing up in the Smith household has resulted in a son who spends a great deal of time creating and administering programs that help the poor and disenfranchised, and Willow has made quite a name for herself as a very talented artist.

Neither of them has shown a propensity toward anti-social or harmful behavior, yet the critics push forward with what they do best, criticize, and this petition drive is the latest foray into that territory.

It is really interesting how some African Americans select certain very successful peers to target with hatred. Others who have come under this cloud of derision have included Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Halle Berry, and Whoopi Goldberg, to name a few.

It is ridiculous to complain about a lack of inclusion in American culture and then turn around and castigate those who have been able to successfully navigate it. We need to cease and desist treating our allies like enemies. A Luta Continua.