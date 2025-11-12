Edith Sims-Davis, trailblazing educator and former principal, dies at 92

Edith Mae Sims-Davis, a pioneering educator, mentor, and former principal of Corliss High School, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2025, at the age of 92. Her passing marks the loss of one of Chicago’s most dedicated educators, whose influence extended far beyond the classroom and into the lives of generations of students, teachers, and administrators. Edith Sims-Davis will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to education and her profound impact on the community.

Born on December 24, 1932, in White, Arkansas, Edith Mae Sims-Davis and her brother, James E. Robinson, were raised by their father, Rich L. Robinson. From an early age, she displayed a deep love of learning and a strong faith foundation. She was baptized as a child and became a member of Fudge Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as secretary of the Sunday school and the first pianist for the congregation.

Her legacy, as one of the foremost figures in Chicago education, is exemplified in the life and work of Edith Sims-Davis.

After graduating from Gilliam Elementary School, Edith Mae attended T.W. Daniels High School in Crossett, Arkansas, where she excelled academically and graduated as valedictorian of her senior class. Her academic excellence earned her a scholarship to attend A.M. & N. College in Pine Bluff, Arkansas—now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. When news of her scholarship reached her church, members of the congregation and community took up a collection to help send her to college, reflecting their belief in her potential and their pride in her accomplishments.

Tragedy struck early in her college years when her father passed away just two months after her enrollment. Left without financial support, Edith Mae faced the difficult decision of whether to continue her studies. She chose perseverance over despair, working in the college cafeteria and laundry and taking on small jobs for faculty members to pay her expenses. Despite tremendous hardship, she remained determined to fulfill both her own dream and her late father’s wish for her to earn a college degree.

Even while maintaining a full course load, Edith Mae became an active leader on campus. She served as editor of the Arkansawyer student newspaper, was inducted into the Alpha Kappa Mu National Honor Society, and became a member of the Beta Kappa Ki Science Fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Her exceptional academic performance earned her inclusion in the 1955 edition of Who’s Who Among College Students.

She graduated from A.M. & N. College with honors, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a minor in English. Her commitment to education led her to pursue a master of science degree in mathematics from Tuskegee Institute, where she was awarded a National Science Foundation Fellowship. Upon graduating from Tuskegee, she continued post-graduate work at the University of Buffalo in New York and later attended Hampton Institute and Chicago State University.

Edith Mae’s professional life reflected her passion for teaching, leadership, and community service. Over a 38-year career with Chicago Public Schools, she served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and ultimately as principal—roles through which she inspired hundreds of students and educators to achieve their fullest potential. Known for her fairness, intellect, and insistence on excellence, she built a reputation as a leader who valued discipline, academic rigor, and compassion in equal measure.

During her tenure as principal of Corliss High School, Edith Mae oversaw a student body of more than 1,400 and managed a $6.8 million budget. Her leadership style was grounded in the belief that every child deserved a quality education, regardless of their background or circumstance. She also served as interim principal at Julian High School after the retirement of Willie Crittendon, ensuring continuity of academic leadership and student support.

Her distinguished career earned her national recognition. She was honored as one of the Distinguished Alumni of Historically and Predominately Black Colleges and Universities and received the prestigious Whitman Award for Excellence in Educational Management. In a historic honor, she was one of only twenty principals nationwide selected to meet with President George H.W. Bush to discuss the educational needs of Black youth in urban areas.

Edith Sims-Davis was featured in Who’s Who of American Women and Who’s Who Among Black Americans for her contributions to education and civic life. Although she officially retired from Chicago Public Schools in 1996, her passion for education did not end there. She continued to serve as a CPS Principal Mentor and Consultant until approximately 2005, helping to guide and shape the next generation of school leaders.

Throughout her life, Edith remained a devoted advocate for education, equality, and self-improvement. She was known among friends and family as a lifelong learner who enjoyed daily sudoku puzzles and stimulating conversation. Those who knew her best often said she was “better by nature than most are by practice,” a reflection of her humility, integrity, and natural kindness.

Edith Mae Sims-Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Samuel C. Davis, and her daughter, Cynthia L. Sims. She is survived by her son, Williams Sims Jr., other loving relatives, colleagues, former students, and friends who will cherish her memory as an educator, mentor, and friend.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at The Art Institute of Chicago, Nichols Trustee Suite, 159 East Monroe Street, Chicago, Illinois. The program will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (seating available at 12:45 p.m.), and light fare will be served following the program.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

• The Edith Sims-Davis Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

• The Greater Chicago Food Depository

Cards may be sent to Edith Sims-Davis/Attn: J.A. Brown, 21 East Huron, #1204, Chicago, Illinois 60611.