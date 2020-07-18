Edgewater Health to Offer COVID-19 Testing

In an effort to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Edgewater Health will be offering COVID-19 testing for our patients and staff. Beginning on Monday, July 27, 2020 testing will be administered BY APPOINTMENT ONLY at Indiana University Northwest (Parking Lot #9, 33rd Ave., east side of Broadway) from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Current Edgewater Health patients should call (219) 885-4264 to schedule an appointment to get tested at IUN on one of two additional dates and locations including Edgewater Health (1100 W. 6th Avenue) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., or Reed’s Temple (1300 N. Broad Street, Griffith, IN) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Have insurance information ready when you call.

Edgewater Health is partnering with Simple Laboratories of Chicago to provide PCR and antibody testing to eligible individuals. Uninsured patients are also eligible to get tested at no cost through the Health Resources and Services Administration program, which is administered through The Families First Coronavirus Response Act & CARES Act. Test results will be available within days. For those not currently registered, Edgewater Health is now accepting new patients by calling (219) 885-4264.

This program is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $183,257 with 0 percent financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of Edgewater Health and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

For over forty years Edgewater Health, designated as a 501 (c) 3, non-profit organization has been committed to meeting the Physical, mental and social health care needs of families and individuals in Northwest Indiana. Located at 1100 West Sixth Avenue in Gary, Indiana. Edgewater Health provides a comprehensive array of physical, mental and substance use disorder services for adults, families and children.

For more information about the complete range of services provided by Edgewater Health, call 219-885-4264, or check out the web site at www.edgewaterhealth.org.