Edgewater Health to Offer COVID-19 Testing

To help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Edgewater Health will offer COVID-19 testing for the general public.

Starting on Thursday, September 10, 2020 testing will be administered at Fresh County Market (2550 Arthur Street) from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. On Tuesday, September 15, 2020 testing will be available from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Save More Food Center (921 Broadway).

Anyone interested in being tested can stop by one of the testing sites or call (219) 885-4264 to schedule an appointment. Bring your insurance card or have insurance information ready when you come to get tested.

Edgewater Health is partnering with Simple Laboratories of Chicago to provide PCR and antibody testing to eligible individuals. Uninsured patients are also eligible for testing at no cost through the Health Resources and Services Administration program, administered through The Families First Coronavirus Response Act & CARES Act.

Test results will be available within days.

For those not currently registered, Edgewater Health is now accepting new patients by calling (219) 885-4264.

This program is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $183,257 with 0 percent financed with non-governmental sources.

The contents are those of Edgewater Health and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, visit HRSA.gov.

For over 40 years Edgewater Health, designated as a 501(c)3, non-profit organization has been committed to meeting the physical, mental and social health care needs of families and individuals in Northwest Indiana.

Located at 1100 West Sixth Avenue in Gary, Indiana, Edgewater Health provides a comprehensive array of physical, mental and substance use disorder services for adults, families and children. For more information about the complete range of services provided by Edgewater Health, call 219-885-4264, or check out the website at www.edgewaterhealth.org.