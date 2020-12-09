Edgewater Health to host virtual fundraiser December 10th featuring Windy City Live’s Val Warner

In respect of and deference to CDC guidelines and newly announced state restrictions on public events and social gathering, Edgewater Health presents its very first virtual fundraiser on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Featuring celebrity guest, Val Warner of ABC 7’s Windy City Live, the virtual fundraiser gives people an opportunity to support Edgewater’s mission to provide quality primary and behavioral healthcare services to individuals and families most in need.

Edgewater’s virtual fundraiser will be streamed exclusively on YouTube here, however, patrons don’t have to wait until December 10th to make a donation. Visit donate.edgewaterhealth.org. All donations are tax deductible and every last penny goes to helping Edgewater serve the community, something its been doing since 1974. Edgewater is certified to provide mental health and substance abuse treatment services by the State of Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Division of Mental Health and Addiction. Edgewater is designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center look alike and offers a wide range of primary care services at three convenient locations in Gary, University Park, and Griffith.

The virtual fundraiser will also feature testimonials from Edgewater President and CEO, Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes, Board Chairman, Jerome Ezell, and a special screening of the movie, “Goners”, a film about teen suicide awareness and prevention, directed by Mark Spencer. Also, the premiere of the Links Incorporated Northern IN Chapter commercial entitled, Keeping it 100! Also directed by Spencer, It encourages young people to wear face masks properly.

For more information, please contact Ben Clement, Chief Strategy Officer, at (219) 885-4264 or visit Edgewater Health’s website at www.edgewaterhealth.org.