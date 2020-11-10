Edgewater Health Offers COVID-19 Testing on Veterans Day

As part of ongoing efforts to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus and in recognition of Veterans Day, Edgewater Health will be offering COVID-19 testing for veterans and the general public. On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 testing will be administered at Veterans Life Changing Services (501 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408) from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Please wear a face mask and bring photo ID and insurance card.

Edgewater Health is partnering with Simple Laboratories of Chicago to provide PCR swab testing for veterans and other individuals. Uninsured veterans and others without insurance are also eligible to get tested at no cost through the Health Resources and Services Administration program which is administered through The Families First Coronavirus Response Act & CARES Act. Test results will be available within 24-48 hours. For more information, please call Edgewater Health at (219) 885-4264.

This program is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $183,257 with 0% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of Edgewater Health and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.