Edgewater Health Marks National Health Center Week with a Series of Healthy Activities and Conversations

Edgewater Health is celebrating National Health Center Week with a variety of healthy activities and conversations under the umbrella of its “Mind, Body and Spirit” series.

The week kicked off with a

60-Minute Circuit Session with Tiffany Blakemore, owner of Vitamin T Fitness. An enthusiastic group of community members stopped by the studio for the free workout session with Blakemore, which included cycling (spin), chair exercises and trampoline.

LaTanya Woodson, Director of Community Health Education at Edgewater embarked on a fitness journey last fall and shared her story and results with at the start of the fitness demo.

“I wanted participants to know the many positive health results that come with exercising and eating healthier,” said Woodson. “The main thing we must do is take that first step in getting started. There’s a village of people and resources to help you on along the way.”

Woodson has lost more than 40 pounds and continues to inspire others to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Other National Health Center activities hosted by Edgewater Health include the following:

8/7: Patient Appreciation Day with Free Nutritional Treat Bags for all clients and visitors to Edgewater locations.

8/10 12pm – 2pm at 5495 Broadway in Merrillville. A presentation by Dr. Nchekwube features “10 Habits of Happy and Healthy People.” Discover tips for a healthier and happier life at this free event. Raffle prizes and gifts will be given to the first ten people.

For full details click here: https://bit.ly/3WfInhQ.