Edgewater Health honors Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Attorney Kenneth J. Allen at 50th anniversary gala on June 1st

PICTURED L-R: Lt. Gov.Suzanne Crouch and Attorney Kenneth J. Allen

In 1974, Edgewater Health began providing mental health and addiction services to residents in Gary, Indiana. Since that time, the organization has evolved into northwest Indiana’s full-service partner for culturally competent, high-quality primary care and behavioral health services across 10 locations. On June 1, 2024, Edgewater Health will host a gala celebrating 50 years of excellence in healthcare. The event will take place at Duneland Falls Banquet and Meeting Center at 6:30 pm in Chesterton, Indiana.

“Fifty years is a significant milestone and an opportunity to celebrate decades of accomplishments that continue to have a life-changing impact on our friends, families, employees, and neighbors,” said Dr. Danita Johnson, CEO, of Edgewater Health. “Whether it be the delivery of integrated and specialized care services including addiction and opioid treatment, inpatient, outpatient, or adult residential services, Edgewater Health continues to have a strong hold in the community. We are extremely proud of our journey, and excited about our positioning for the next 50 years,” Johnson said.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will be honored on June 1st for her record on improving outcomes for the 1 in 5 Hoosiers and their families who struggle with mental health.

“Lt. Governor Crouch established the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable bringing together influential stakeholders to move the needle on improving access and affordability and strengthen delivery systems. Her commitment to these issues is undeniable, her leadership is pivotal, and her transparency about the impact on her own family is inspiring,” Johnson shared.

Crouch revealed deeply personal testimony in front of the State Senate Appropriations Committee last January in support of the expansion of mental health services in Indiana. “Her voice,” stated Johnson, “rings through and true.”

Attorney Kenneth J. Allen, founder of the Kenneth J. Allen Law Group and Gary, Indiana native will be honored for his longstanding service to the community and the priority he places on education. “We are thrilled to recognize Attorney Allen for his servant leadership,” said Johnson. “He knows firsthand what it means to get in the arena and fight for those who do not have the capacity or resources to fight for themselves – through the law, or on the ground in the community.” Allen is recognized widely for the priority he places on education and humanitarian efforts. Education is at the center of Edgewater Health’s work as well. The organization is often on the front lines working in schools to provide crisis response and counseling services to students and staff.

“Ken epitomizes the highest standards and practices. We are pleased to recognize him for his consistency and excellence in making a difference in the lives of everyday people,” Johnson declared.

For more information on ways to get involved in the 50th anniversary celebration, visit www.edgewaterhealth.org.