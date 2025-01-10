Edgewater Health Empowers Youth Through Art Competition

Speak Up. Reach Out. Shatter The Silence.

Edgewater Health knows a thing or two about mental health and wellness for youth. Celebrating 50 years of healthcare excellence this year, Edgewater Health offers counseling services for youth and families, outpatient behavioral health services for youth, as well as a day treatment alternative program that keeps youth on track with their academic goals while providing the behavioral support they need to thrive.

Now, they are taking it one step further with an art competition-themed Speak Up. Reach Out. Shatter The Silence. The goal of the competition is to elevate youth voices and provide a channel for teens to express themselves through various art mediums.

According to a recent study published by the National Institutes of Health, youth mental health has reached epidemic proportions worldwide. “Globally, mental health and substance use disorders are the leading cause of disability in children and youth, and suicide is a leading cause of death among people aged 10–24 years.” For young people, good mental health is critical for developing coping skills, building relationships, and navigating stress.

Recent findings from the Centers for Disease Control 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey reveal the widespread nature of mental health struggles among Indiana high school students. Nearly half (47%) of students reported experiencing depression in the past year, a figure nearly identical to the 46.9% reported in 2021. Additionally, one-third of Indiana high school students reported experiencing poor mental health “most of the time or always,” an increase from a rate of 30.7% in 2021.

“There is a need to have more open and transparent conversations with our youth that address mental health and wellness,” said LaTanya Woodson, Director of Community Health Education at Edgewater Health. “The art competition allows students to share their feelings about mental health. The theme (Speak Up. Reach Out. Shatter The Silence.) destigmatizes mental health for teens, provides parents an opportunity to have open conversations about mental health, and offers emotional support to teens, their friends, and families.”

High school students interested in competing must be legal residents of Indiana, attend high school in Lake County, and be enrolled in grades 9 through 12, at the time of entry. The registration period is currently open through January 24, 2025. The artwork should meet judging criteria and include a 300-500-word typewritten statement for submission.

All students must complete the registration form, including their parent’s or guardian’s signature. The art piece recognized as the first-place winner will be featured at Edgewater Health’s gala, The Art of Healing, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana.

The deadline for artwork submissions is Monday, March 31, 2025, by 5:00 p.m., CST. For more information, visit Edgewater Health’s website or Facebook page, or email LaTanya Woodson at [email protected].