Edgewater Health Addresses Barriers to Care for LGBTQ2IA+ Community

It is commonly known that people who identify as LGBTQ2IA+ have a higher risk of experiencing mental and physical health inequities. Studies have shown that these disparities are a result of societal pressures and social norms that marginalize these identities. According to recent statistics, transgender, and nonbinary individuals attempt suicide less when respect is given to their pronoun(s).

Cultivating an environment that provides trusted spaces for patients, clients, staff, and the community is the goal of Edgewater Health. To ensure inclusivity, staff at Edgewater received competency of care training from representatives of Mosaic Health & Healing Arts, located in northern Indiana.

The Mosaic team was invited to provide training to the Edgewater team that focused on the importance of competency of care and the elements of a welcoming environment for individuals who identify as LGBTQ2IA+. Mosaic Health and Healing Arts is a full-scope family medicine facility that provides primary care for folks who identify as LGBTQ2IA+ and extends welcoming care to all of the surrounding communities. The Mosaic team offered insight and information to assist in creating an environment of respectful interaction and inclusive language with patients that identify as LGBTQ2IA+. Their presentations were informative and provided awareness, team-building activities and interactive conversation.

Dr. Danita Johnson, President and CEO of Edgewater Health, said, “Unfortunately, the LGBTQ2IA+ population experience worse health outcomes than their heterosexual and cisgender counterparts due to lack of access and culturally incompetent care. We will continue to train our staff and take the lead in cultural competency of care that will address barriers and improve health outcomes for everyone.”

“It is clear that creating a safe and welcoming environment for the folks they serve is not new to the Edgewater Health team,” added Mixhi Marquis, Executive Director and Training Provider for Mosaic Health and Healing Arts. “We are inspired by their commitment to inclusivity and intentional welcome for folks who identify as LGBTQ2IA+. Our Mosaic team is grateful for the invitation to walk alongside Edgewater Health as a partner in their efforts to positively impact the quality of life for all of those they serve.”

Chris Carroll, Chief Clinical Officer at Edgewater Health, agreed, “I am excited to partner with Mosaic Health and Healing Arts in the training of our staff on cultural competency of care for the LGBTQ+ community. It was important for both our clinical and non-clinical staff to receive training to build a more welcoming and supportive healthcare environment. We now feel even more empowered to serve all of our patients.”