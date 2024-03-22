Eclipse programs at the Gary Public Library

Get Ready for the Great American Eclipse!

A special free program, Get Ready for the Great American Eclipse! will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 2pm at the Gary Public Library, 220 W. 5th Avenue.

The program is presented in partnership with Indiana University Northwest (IUN) and will be presented by Dr. Jessica Warren, Physics & Astronomy, IUN. Learn more about the sun, moon and what a solar eclipse is, how to safely view one and what you might expect during the experience.

Free eclipse glass will be available, while supplies last.

Also on March 23, a special eclipse activity will also take place in the Library’s MakerSpace at 1pm. Registration for that activity is required by calling 219-886-2484 ext. 332. MakerSpace rules apply.

Indiana will be able to witness the 2024 solar eclipse on April 8. The next chance for Indiana to witness a solar eclipse won’t be until 2045.