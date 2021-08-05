ECIER Foundation Hosts RESPECT Fundraiser, Red Carpet Movie premiere

ECIER Foundation will host a red carpet premier fundraiser of the highly anticipated movie “RESPECT” a biopic about the life of the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson. RESPECT is about Aretha Franklin’s life as the daughter of a Detroit minister (played by Oscar winner, Forest Whitaker).

Guests will enter on a red carpet leading to the movie premiere. The foundation has partnered with Peoples Bank, Ameristar Casino, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Chicagoland Popcorn, Horizon Bank and NIPSCO. The fundraising ticket price is $66 which includes popcorn and a soft drink. “We are extremely excited to host the premier said,” Chareice White, Founder and Chairman of the Board of ECIER Foundation. Our Board of Directors and Friends of ECIER have worked diligently to impact the lives of our youth, this fundraiser will help the foundation to provide additional incentives and scholarships for students enrolled in the program. ECIER Foundation was selected and featured on “Good Morning America’s” third edition of GMA3 earlier this year.

ECIER Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that was created to educate, empower and equip our youth to realize their potential and achieve their dreams. Four programs are offered to youth, the Innovators & Entrepreneur program, City of Gary Scholars, Future Leaders and the Alumni program. ECIER Foundation is designed to enhance, motivate, and educate students on structured initiatives, and increase the student’s awareness and implementation on community service. The scholars will also receive enhanced services in the areas of college preparation. The foundation believes that empowering today’s youth ensures the success of students in a thriving community. ECIER programs provide students exposure, opportunities and the tools needed for today’s society.

In 2021, students were taught how to produce their own television show in a newly designed studio located in Gary, IN. The purpose was for students to interview entrepreneurs in a studio to learn more about the entrepreneur’s business. Students are cameramen, floor directors, television hosts, etc. They are required to provide an innovative entrepreneurial show which now is featured on the YouTube channel. Students must maintain the foundation’s requirements to participate in the program. Once the program is completed at the end of the school year, high school seniors become eligible to receive a scholarship. Also in 2021, ECIER Foundation added a new program called “Future Leaders,” which is geared towards middle grade students that are empowered to become innovators, entrepreneurs, building wealth and investing at an early age. The Future Leaders attend monthly workshops and are assigned a mentor to help provide an understanding of innovation, entrepreneurship, educational requirements and responsibilities. Tickets can be purchased in person by calling (219) 334-7690, or through the website www.ecier.org, tickets will not be sold at the door.