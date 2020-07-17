Ebony Ownership Immediately Removes Jacob Walthour As Chairman With Cause

Ebony Capital Partners, L.L.C. (“Ebony”) retains Willie Gary & The Law Offices of Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson & Gary, P.L.L.C. and responds to Jacob Walthour and his hedge fund Blueprint Capital Advisors (“Blueprint”), citing illegal Board Meeting, removal of a director, notice of Lender Liability and defamation.

Ebony ownership grew concerned when Walthour began to book media appearances and shared confidential information with outlets, including The Wall Street Journal.

Walthour’s actions are in direct violation of Ebony’s governing documents that require the lender’s relationship to be kept at arm’s length.

In attorney Gary’s response, he states that by going public with Walthour’s unsubstantiated claims, Walthour and Blueprint appear to have violated the Lender agreement.