EBONY and Jet prepare for relaunch with new CEO Michele Ghee

Crusader Staff Report

Ebony and Jet magazines are revving up for a relaunch of its digital websites after the iconic publications named Michele Ghee as CEO under new ownership.

Both publications were brought out of bankruptcy after former NBA basketball player Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman bought them for $14 million last December.

On January 19, Bridgeman Sports & Media announced that it hired Ghee, a former senior vice president at BET, as CEO of EBONY and Jet.

Ghee will create the vision and the strategy for both iconic brands as she steers them into the 21st century, the company said in a release.

“Everything we say will come through the lens of Black journalists,” Ghee said in the release. “We will ensure there is a safe space for Black journalism to thrive. I’m a little Black girl from Oakland, CA. I’m not apologizing for any of it. Our voices matter. We are history in the making!”

Ghee’s career in media marketing began in 2000 when she moved to New York City and obtained a position at The Weather Channel. She progressed to positions at A&E, CNN and BET. She left BET in 2019 to join Endeavor Global Marketing. She also has developed her own self brand, Stratechic, which she has expounded on in books and in successful speaking roles.

Owner Eden Bridgeman said in the release: “We are honored to have Michele Ghee at the helm to steward these iconic brands. With a proven track record over a storied career thus far and a passion to bring her life experiences to Ebony and Jet we are excited at the future she will create. The next chapter of Ebony and Jet’s history will be told for generations to come and having her continue to authentically document, innovate, and uplift the culture will be keys to our success.”

After years of decline, Ebony and Jet is preparing for a relaunch of its online platforms. No details of the relaunch have been disclosed but an image of a clock on Ebony’s website is ticking down to March 1, the date of the new beginning for the digital magazine.

Ebony turned 75 years old last year. It was started in 1945 by John H. Johnson, who died in 2005. After his death, daughter Linda Johnson Rice took over parent company Johnson Publishing Company.

In 2010, Rice sold the company’s headquarters to Columbia College, which sold it to 3L Real Estate in 2016.

In 2014, Jet magazine ended its print edition.

Capping years of decline, last year Johnson Publishing filed bankruptcy in May and sold its vast photo archives for $30 million to a group of philanthropic foundations.

Rice sold Ebony and Jet in 2016 to Clear View Group, which, at the time, had no experience in media and publishing.

Earlier this month, Johnson Publishing reached a $500,000 settlement in a defamation lawsuit filed by the family of two Georgia high school students. The family alleged the magazine, in a series of articles in 2014, falsely implicated the students in the mysterious death of a Black classmate in 2013.

Under Clear View Group, both magazines continued to decline, experiencing staff and editorial problems.

Clear View Group suspended Ebony magazine’s print edition in 2019. A month later, seven members were reportedly fired after they walked out when the company sent out a memo informing staffers that their pay for the period ending May 31 would be delayed because of a “delay in receiving capital” that week.

Employees reportedly said they were “rubbing pennies together” to make ends meet when they were laid off. One ex-staffer even reportedly claimed her company-sponsored retirement account might have been shortchanged.

Rice was CEO of Ebony Media under Clear View Group ownership, but eventually left, saying the quality of Ebony no longer met the standards set by her father.