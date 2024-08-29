Eat these 3 foods to stay hydrated

Whether you are working outside for long periods of time or soaking up the sun near a beach or pool, it is crucial to stay hydrated during the hot summer months.

While it is important to make sure you are drinking lots of fluids, especially water, there are some foods that will help you stay hydrated too.

“Water has many key roles in the body, including body temperature regulation, delivering nutrients to cells and supporting organ function,” says Jamie Berray, a dietitian at Advocate Health Care. “It’s important to stay hydrated year-round, but particularly when it’s warm out and your body loses more water through sweat.”

In addition to fluids, here are foods Berray says can help hydrate you.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers are 95% water and contain vitamin A, which is crucial for your skin and eye health, and K, which helps support your bone, cognitive and heart health.

For a tasty way to eat more cucumbers, Berray recommends trying a cucumber salad recipe.

Watermelon

Watermelon contains about 92% water and is a great source of vitamins C, A and B6. Berray says watermelon also has potassium, which is an electrolyte and essential mineral responsible for regulating the balance of fluids in the body.

“While electrolytes don’t add hydration themselves, they help the body maximize the efficiency of fluids and support absorption,” Berray says.

Berray recommends blending watermelon with natural sweeteners, like agave nectar, for a refreshing, tasty drink.

Milk

According to some studies, milk can be even more hydrating than water alone.

“Milk has a high water content and contains hydration-boosting nutrients,” Berray says. “Compared to water, milk offers a balance of carbohydrates, fat, protein, vitamins and minerals.”

It also takes the body a longer time to process and absorb milk, which means the fluids are retained for a longer period.

Milk also has potassium, which helps the body absorb water more efficiently.

Berray recommends adding milk with frozen fruit to a blender for a quick and refreshing summer smoothie that will also give your body nutrients.

