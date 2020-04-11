EASTER TREATS & FACE MASK GIVEAWAY BY THE “L” TRAINS THIS WEEKEND IN REMEMBRANCE OF HOLY WEEK

WHAT: In this difficult moment of “Shelter In Place” Covid-19 Pandemonial time, We can only imagine what many families, especially the young people are going through with limited options of how we can celebrate our rich Easter and Holy Week tradition this weekend. Kidz Korna Members along with our partnering veteran’s organization Flags Of The Heart NFP, will be giving away thousands of Teddy Bears, Candy Baskets, Clothing Items, Aldi’s and Rising Cain food gift cards, some face mask and biblical scriptures to Chicago’s Communities by various Dan Ryan “L” train platforms this Saturday and Sunday.

WHEN: Saturday, April 11, 20 (1st location) 87th Dan Ryan Red Line-westbound from at 10am to 12n Sunday, April 12, 20 (2nd time & location) 87th Dan Ryan Red Line-westbound from at 10am to 12n (3rd time & location) (79th Dan Ryan Red Line-westbound) from at 1:00pm to 2:00pm (4th time & location) (55th Dan Ryan Red Line-westbound) from at 3:00pm to 4:00pm

WHY : Our purpose is to help provide some safety, hope and comfort vulnerable families during our time of this global crisis.

WHO: This project is sponsored by 2020 Census (motto: Be Counted). In-Kind donors are Walmart, Petsmart, Aldi’s, Rising Cain and Torrid. Kidz Korna is celebrating 25 years of Taking Youth from the Corners to Opportunities, Founder Delece Williams and Flags Of The Heart NFP serves the veteran’s and families, Founder is Shelia Preston www.flagsoftheart.org. Music is provided by the House Music Museum and Hall of Fame foundation, Farley Jackmaster Funk, King of House and Ed Getdown Crosby of Prayze Cafe Radio. (internationalhousemusicmuseumandhalloffame.com).