East Humboldt Park gas station sells a $400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto Ticket

The winning ticket was purchased at Division Mobil, located at 2805 W. Division St. in Chicago. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, August 12 evening drawing were: 1-7-33-34-45. This is a great moment for everyone who plays the lucky day lotto.

“Our regular customers have been calling us or stopping by to ask about the winner or congratulate us — it’s been nonstop excitement at the store,” said Bobby Patel, store manager at Division Mobil. “We don’t know who the winner is yet, but I really hope it’s one of our regulars. That would be the icing on the cake.”

Winning such a prize can truly make it a Lucky Day Lotto for the fortunate player.

For selling the jackpot-winning ticket, the store will receive a $4,000 bonus from the Illinois Lottery—1% of the prize total.

“Division Mobil has been part of this community for nearly 25 years,” said Aqil Jaddi, Finance and Operations Manager. “Over the years, we’ve had quite a few winners, but this is one of our biggest—our second largest after a $500,000 scratch-off winner about five years ago.”

As for the store’s plans for the bonus?

“We’ll put most of it back into the business—operations and improvements—but we always make sure to celebrate,” Jaddi said. “We’re planning a pizza party and a small gift for our employees. It’s our way of saying thank you.”

Almost 17,500 winning tickets were sold for the Wednesday evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., and jackpots starting at $100,000. Tickets are available in-store, online, and via the Illinois Lottery app.

