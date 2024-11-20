East Chicago says it is Calumet’s turn for investment

Kennedy Manor project will fill empty lots with new single family and duplex residences

The Calumet,’ East Chicago’s far southeast side neighborhood is getting a new look.

Wednesday afternoon’s ribbon cutting ceremony at 4823 Kennedy Avenue marked the start for the Kennedy Manor project, an initiative to revitalize one of East Chicago’s oldest neighborhoods.

Excavation had begun for the construction of a 3-bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 2 car garages.

In the 4700 block of Kennedy, excavation is in progress for a single family 3-bedroom home with a 2-car garage.

The units are 1600-1700 sq ft each.

Calumet’s housing shows its age in a mix of 2-story balloon frame residential structures and bungalows likely dating back to the 1930s. But it’s the many empty lots that tell the story of a neighborhood that is on the decline. Residents have left and no one is coming in to take their place.

For the city, those empty lots held promise for the neighborhood’s revitalization.

East Chicago didn’t let unoccupied housing in Calumet sit and decay, vulnerable to vandals and nature. Buildings were demolished. Lots were filled in and seeded with grass.

Today, those empty lots are the building blocks making way for Kennedy Manor.

“The new housing coming to the area is a culmination of a vision that something must be done in Calumet,” said East Chicago Housing Authority executive director Tia Cauley. The housing authority, the East Chicago Urban Enterprise Association, and the city’s Department of Redevelopment is providing $1.3 million to build the homes. Construction is being done by 1st Metropolitan Builders.

“It’s truly Calumet’s turn,” said ECUEA board chairman Milton Reed.

Redevelopment in East Chicago over the last decade has prioritized the Harbor section, along the Broadway and Main corridor and on the Lakefront. The Harbor has seen construction of new single family housing, mixed income multi-family housing, and mixed use development in the Harbor’s business district.

Jay Leiser, president of 1st Metropolitan said the foundation at the 4823 Kennedy duplex will be poured next week. Continued good weather will allow for placement of the footings and walls.

“Two things will happen for this neighborhood. Home values will increase and the neighbors might want to improve their homes because their values went up. They might want to add siding or put on a new roof. It benefits everyone,” Lieser said.

The city of East Chicago offers incentives to new home buyers.

It provides a zero interest second mortgage of up to $25,000 to assist with the down payment for the purchase of a newly constructed home in East Chicago. The second mortgage is a ten year forgivable loan, with equal percentages forgiven each year until year ten.

In addition, employees of the City of East Chicago are eligible for up to $30,000 in down payment assistance under the program.

Marino Solorio, East Chicago Parks Department director and interim director of Planning said the city will be replicating the neighborhood redevelopment project across the entire city.