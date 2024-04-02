East Chicago investigating measles exposure

The East Chicago Health Department is investigating a possible mass exposure from a confirmed case of measles within one of its local churches. The individual affected is not an Indiana resident, but traveled to East Chicago while infectious.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air in respiratory droplets through breathing, coughing and sneezing. Symptoms of measles generally appear about 7 to 14 days after a person is infected, but can occur up to 21 days after exposure.

The disease typically begins with high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes. People who develop measles symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Those exposed to measles who are younger than 1 year old, immunocompromised, pregnant, or unable to be vaccinated due to age or underlying health conditions are urged to call the East Chicago, Indiana Health Department at (219) 391-8467 or talk to a healthcare provider about next steps based on documented immunity and level of exposure.

Children are routinely vaccinated for measles at 12-15 months, and again at 4-6 years of age before going to kindergarten, but children as young as 6 months old can receive the measles vaccine if they are at risk.

Those that have not been vaccinated regardless of age should contact the East Chicago Health Department or their primary care physician.

The best protection against Measles is the MMR vaccine, which provides long-lasting protection.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated against measles is encouraged to obtain the MMR vaccine. Individuals can contact their primary healthcare provider or their local health department to check their immunization history.

Health officials urge residents to check to see if they have received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and to watch for symptoms of measles.

People who are exposed and who have not previously been vaccinated should also take precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent further spread of infection.

For more information, contact the East Chicago Health Dept. at the above phone number.