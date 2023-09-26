Earvin “Magic” Johnson to headline Building Wealth Summit

An NBA legend, five-time NBA Champion, and three-time league MVP and one of the most recognizable team owners in professional sports, is now part of the largest financial education summit and career fair in the Chicago area.

City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin recently announced Earvin “Magic” Johnson, former pro athlete, now entrepreneur and the newest member of a small group of African American NFL owners will be the keynote presenter for the Chicago City Treasurer’s Office third annual Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Career Fair and Financial Empowerment Summit (BWTT). The two-day event presented by BMO on October 5 and 6 takes place at the UIC Forum, 1213 South Halsted Street.

“I learned first-hand how responsible financial services and products can make a difference in a person’s life, especially among those who struggled against the roadblocks to building wealth and building a better life for themselves and their families,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. “That’s why I am committed to providing programs like BWTT for more Chicagoans and helping them see the life-changing results of financial education.”

The BWTT career fair on Thursday, October 5, offers connections to careers in the financial services industry and more. It provides a unique opportunity to discover employment opportunities and to connect in-person with leaders and hiring representatives from more than 60 financial services and community development organizations including BMO, CIBC Chase, Huntington Bank, First Eagle Bank, Chicago Housing Authority, Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, North Lawndale Employment Network, and others. Employment opportunities will range from entry level to advanced career positions.

“Breaking barriers for others is important to me, and financial education is key to that process,” said “Magic” Johnson. “I’m thrilled to take part in this important event and share my journey with those who are working to create opportunities and build wealth in their own lives.”

At BWTT on Friday, October 6, “Magic” Johnson will lead an all-star line-up of financial services experts sharing their knowledge of building long-term wealth and financial stability. They will lead discussions and workshops on a broad range of topics, including accessing capital for growing small businesses, raising credit scores, finding financial assistance for help with a down payment for a new home or auto, investing for retirement, and more.

“Magic’s life has gone from the basketball court to the boardroom by parlaying the skills and tenacity he acquired on the court into a game plan for his successful business ventures that are providing the products and services that are revitalizing under-resourced and disinvested communities from L.A. to Chicago and beyond,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. “Listening to Magic talk about how he overcame barriers and broke glass ceilings will be inspiring and will encourage others to get on the pathway to building a prosperous life.”

In addition to BMO, BWTT is being sponsored by AARP Chicago, Ariel Investments, Chase, CIBC, Nuveen, PNC, R. Seelaus, State Farm, TransUnion, U.S. Bank, Verizon, Wells Fargo, and participating partners Chicago Urban League, UIC, and Job Case

The BWTT is free, however advance registration is required. Registration includes free parking, food, and refreshments at the event. To register or for additional information about BWTT, including a schedule and list of all workshops and speakers, please visit https://chicagocitytreasurer.com/bwtt/.