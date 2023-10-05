NBA legend ‘Magic’ Johnson, civil rights leader Andrew Young, and actor Deon Cole to headline City Treasurer’s wealth-building summit

WHAT: This Friday, Oct.6, NBA legend and entrepreneur, “Magic” Johnson, civil rights leader Andrew Young, and actor and director Deon Cole will lead an all-star lineup of financial services experts at the City Treasurer’s Office’s third annual discussions and workshops on building long-term wealth at the City Treasurer’s Office’s third annual “Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Finacial Empowerment Summit” (BWTT). They will lead a series of discussions and workshops aimed at putting the more than 3,000 people who registered to attend on the pathway to a more prosperous future.

This stellar lineup from the worlds of financial services, government, professional sports, and entertainment industries will share information and advice on a broad range of topics, including accessing capital to grow small businesses; how to raise your personal credit scores; finding mortgage assistance to help buy your first home; investing for a stable retirement; and much more.

WHY: Economic power helps create positive change. Unfortunately, for too many Chicagoans, especially in communities of color, they face intractable barriers to economic empowerment. In fact, for every one dollar of wealth accumulated by white families, Latino families have eight cents and African American families just one cent. One of the most effective ways to put more Chicagoans on the path to a more prosperous future is to sharpen their money management skills and improve their financial knowledge. That’s why the City Treasurer’s Office has made financial education and programs like BWTT its mission.

WHO: City Treasurer Melissa Conyears Ervin will join: “Magic” Johnson; Andrew Young, former U.S Ambassador, civil rights activist and advisor to U.S. presidents; John Hope Bryant, founder, CEO of Operation HOPE, Inc., the largest nonprofit provider of financial literacy programs; Deon Cole, actor, comedian, and star of the sitcom “Black-ish” from Chicago’s Far Southside Roseland neighborhood; the representatives from dozens of financial services and community development organizations also leading discussions and workshops including BMO, AARP Chicago, Allstate, U.S. Bank, State Farm, Goldman Sachs, PNC, U.S. Small Business Administration, City of Chicago BACP, Self-Help Credit Union; Greenwood Archer Capital, Allies for Community Business, The Resurrection Project, and more.

WHEN: Friday, October 6

§ 10 am “Fireside Chat” with James Hope Bryant & Andrew Young

§ 1 pm “Wealth Building Conversation with “Magic” Johnson

§ 3 pm “Wealth Building Conversation with Deon Cole

Please note: Complete Schedule is pasted below

WHERE: University of Illinois at Chicago Forum Chicago, 1213 South Halsted Street

Friday, October 6 Schedule

10 am Fireside Chat: Andrew Young & John Hope Bryant, CEO, Operation HOPE

Location: Main Stage: Exhibit Hall

11:00 am Conversations About Homeownership

Location: Room D

11:00 am Small Business Funding with U.S. Bank

Location: Room E

11:00 am Doing Business with the City of Chicago

Location: Room F

11:15 am “Buy Back the Block” (KBM Realty)

Location: Main Stage -Exhibit Hall

12:00 pm BMO Power Hour

Location: Main Stage – Exhibit Hall

12:00 pm Homeowner/Renters Insurance: Protect Yourself and Your Property

Location: Room D

1:00 PM Wealth Building Conversation with “Magic” Johnson

Location: Main Stage – Exhibit Hall

2:00 pm Small Business Profile Set Up with LinkedIn

Location: Room D

2:00 pm Maximize Your Money with AARP Chicago

Location: Room E

2:00 pm Goldman Sach’s “10,000 Small Business” Testimonials & Conversation

Location: Room F

3:00 pm Wealth Conversation with Deon Cole, Presented by AARP Chicago

Location: Room F

4:00 pm BWTT Networking Power Hour; Live DJ

5:00 pm Event Ends