Early Walker’s W&W Towing Company to be featured in an all-new A&E reality series “Hustle and Tow”  

Network to also focus on Walker’s undying crusade against

violence and poverty in the Chicago area

Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 @7PM

The Vault, 13057 S. Western, Blue Island, Illinois

Early Walker – Owner of W&W Towing located in one of Chicago’s south suburbs – will be joined by hundreds of elected officials, entertainers, and other notables as they will walk the red carpet in honor of Chicago Philanthropist Early Walker. The event is part of an exclusive Watch Party as Walker will be regularly featured in an all-new Reality Series entitled “Hustle and Flow” in which his appearance is set to debut on April 27th, 2021, with back-to-back episodes beginning at 9: 00 PM Central Time. Episodes featuring Walker and his staff will be aired weekly @ 9:00 PM central time .

Over a year ago the network contacted Walker after reviewing his impressive media profile within the Chicagoland area. Most notably was not only his extremely successful towing company, but also his well-known philanthropy work through Cook County.

“Early walker is truly an asset to our state. His generosity is unmatched and always

sincere. We owe a debt of gratitude for all he has done. The A&E Network truly selected the right man to feature.” says Illinois State Senator Mike Hastings.

Well known Chicago-born comedian Damon Williams has known Mr. Walker for years and has worked with him on many projects concerning Chicago area youth.

“Early is well deserving of this reality TV series. While many may know him as Chicago’s Secret Angel, he is also an incredibly successful Towing Operator. Like many I can’t wait to see the behind-the-scenes activities of him and his staff.” says Williams.

Among the confirmed guest include Comedian Damon Williams, U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Illinois state Senator Mike Hastings, Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin, Illinois state Representative Thaddeus Jones, Over Ten Chicago Area Mayors, Bishop Larry Trotter and other notables.

Early Walker views his team of drivers as essential workers and first responders. Often, he and his drivers are alone rescuing people who have veered off the highway or who have been involved in dangerous road accidents. W&W Towing is one of 8 companies throughout the United States that are featured. The series will give its viewers a close and in depth look at the hard-core realities in which tow drivers face daily.

“I am grateful, honored and blessed to have been selected as one of eight towing companies to be highlighted in this series. It speaks to the incredible work in which my staff performs every day. I hope that the public will have a greater appreciation for the tremendous sacrifice that tow drivers across the world are faced with.” says Walker.

Each episode will focus on the hard-working men and women of W&W Towing and how they respond to the high volume of calls from recovering stolen cars, to handling contentious impounds, clearing big rig wrecks, rescuing families who have veered off the highway and much more.

There is also an episode dedicated to Walker’s generosity and heartfelt compassion for women and children. His contributions have led to distraught families to have better holidays, improved housing, an abundance of groceries and transportation. Walker has been lauded and honored by many elected officials, civic leaders, and community organizations.

“The Chicago Metropolitan area is a better place to live because of Mr. Walker. His steadfast concern for people of color and poverty is second to none. There has never been a time that community leaders reached out to Early, and he did not respond. He has been our rock in these most challenging times. The A&E Network chose the right Towing Company to feature in this series.” says Bishop Larry D. Trotter of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago.