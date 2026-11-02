Early voting lags in Chicago’s predominantly Black wards

After months of political forums, campaign speeches and negative campaign ads, voters in Chicago and the nation are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in a critical midterm election that will decide which political party will control Congress and the nation’s future under President Donald Trump.

In Chicago, the November 3 midterm elections will cap a month of Early Voting and political campaigns for important races in federal, state and local offices.

As of October 27, about 11 percent of Chicago’s 1.5 million voters have cast their ballots in person or by mail, according to the latest figures from the Chicago Board of Elections.

In the city’s 17 predominately Black wards, voter turnout is even lower.

A Chicago Crusader analysis of data from the Chicago Board of Elections shows that 33,921 of 530,029 registered voters in the 17 wards had cast ballots during early voting, or 6.40 percent. That leaves 496,108 registered voters who had not yet voted. Early voting expanded to all 50 wards October 19.

The 4th Ward, which includes parts of Bronzeville and Hyde Park, had the highest turnout among the 17 wards, at 9.09 percent. In the 18th Ward, which includes much of Ashburn, 2,791 of 36,709 registered voters had voted, or 7.60 percent. In the 5th Ward, representing portions of South Shore and Woodlawn, turnout was 7.59 percent, election data show.

In Illinois, 11 percent of the state’s 9 million registered voters have cast an early ballot so far, according to NBC News. Over 965,000 have cast ballots at the polls; over 1.1 million requested mail-in ballots.

On October 20, Governor J.B. Pritzker and his lieutenant governor running mate Christian Mitchell held a get out the vote rally at Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church in Bronzeville before leading a march to polls at the Martin Luther King Community Center a block away.

Voters will decide on several federal, state and local races in Illinois.

Governor Pritzker is running for a third term with lt. governor candidate Mitchell. They face Republican Darren Bailey and Aaron B. Del Mar.

In the race to replace U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, outgoing Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton faces Republican Don Tracy.

State Representative La Shawn Ford faces Republican Chad Koppie in the race to replace retiring Congressman Danny K. Davis of the Illinois 7th Congressional District on Chicago’s West Side.

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller faces Republican Michael Scott Noac in the race to replace outgoing Congresswoman Robin Kelly of the Illinois 2nd Congressional District.

In Cook County, Toni Preckwinkle seeks a fifth term as Cook County Board President against Libertarian Michael Murphy.

For the first time, during this election, voters will elect a president of the Chicago Board of Education.

Voters will also decide on the retention of judicial candidates and candidates for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Nationally, over 35 million Americans have cast their ballots during early voting and over 58 million have requested mail-in ballots, which President Trump tried to restrict during the Midterm election.

Republicans hold a thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, but key races in several states could help Democrats regain control of the lower chamber and the U.S. Senate.

With gas and grocery prices high and the Iran war still raging, voter indignation is high. Political analysts predict Democrats could win control of both chambers of Congress. However, Supreme Court decisions involving congressional redistricting in Southern states could complicate Democrats’ path to winning both chambers.

Erick Johnson reported that the Trump administration’s Department of Justice plans to send more than 1,000 federal observers and monitors to polling places across the country. The scope and number of personnel still require confirmation. Civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, have raised concerns that a federal presence could lead to voter intimidation and tension at the polls.

In response, non-partisan organizations are galvanizing tens of thousands of grassroots activists to monitor the polls until Election Day. They are also preparing for intervention in case the Trump administration dispatches immigration officers or other federal officials to election sites.

The NAACP has mobilized 52,000 volunteers as part of its “Election Protection Program.”

“We cannot buy into the fear,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP.

“Donald Trump wants us to be afraid, because he is a deeply unpopular president. He’s afraid of losing his grip on Congress, so he wants us to stay home and make it harder to vote. Real power belongs to the people, and the NAACP is ready to protect all voters when they go and cast their ballots.”

The NAACP’s Election Protection initiative will focus on 16 priority sites, mainly in the South. The organization has raised concerns about the effect of congressional redistricting decisions on Black representation in states including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Tennessee.

As part of the NAACP’s Election Protection program, volunteers will help with a dedicated phone line, email addresses, and digital forms for voters to submit any cases of alleged voter intimidation, suppression, or issues while voting. The NAACP will respond to credible cases of voter intimidation as they emerge, to help ensure eligible voters can cast their ballots and have those ballots counted.

An NAACP-led coalition also recently filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to block the president from implementing his threat to deploy federal agents to the polls.

“Voting is our sword and our shield,” said Dominik Whitehead, Chief of Field, Membership Growth and Unit Sustainability at NAACP. In late September he said, “For the next 40 days, we are going to be relentless in ensuring our communities have the information, resources, protection, and support they need to participate in this election.”