Early voting in downtown Chicago now open for the November 8th General Election



Early Voting in Chicago for the 2022 General Election is now open at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite (191 N. Clark) and the Chicago Board of Elections Office (69 W. Washington, 6th Floor).

From October 7 through October 30, these two sites will be open Weekdays from 9:00am to 6:00pm; Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm; and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. From October 31 through November 7, these two sites will be open Weekdays from 9:00am to 7:00pm; Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm; and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. On Election Day (Nov. 8), the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite (191 N. Clark) will be open from 6:00am to 7:00pm. The Board Office will not be open for voting on Election Day.

Early Voting in each of the 50 Wards in Chicago begins on October 24th through November 8th. These sites are open Weekdays from 9:00am to 6:00pm; Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm; Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm; and on Election Day (Nov. 8) from 6:00am to 7:00pm. You can see all Early Voting locations and addresses by clicking here.

The Chicago Board of Elections recently released the full list of precinct polling places for the November 8th General Election. Due to the recent once-in-a-decade redistricting process and new city ward map passed by the Chicago City Council in May 2022, many Chicago voters may have a new precinct polling place for Election Day. Voters wishing to vote in-person on Election Day may vote either at their precinct polling place or at any of the 51 Early Voting sites which will be open on Election Day, whichever is more convenient for the voter.

“Nearly half of Chicago’s voters have a newly assigned precinct polling place ahead of Election Day. We are urging all Chicago voters to make a plan to vote – either by voting by mail, early voting, or voting on Election Day – and to check their voter information ahead of time by going to our website at chicagoelections.gov or giving us a call at 312.269.7900,” said Max Bever, Director of Public Information, Chicago Board of Elections.

Voters can confirm their polling place and voter information by going here: https://www.chicagoelections.gov/en/your-voter-information.html

The Board needs additional Early Voting Officials to staff one of 52+ sites for the upcoming election. Officials earn $17 per hour and $230 for Election Day. Applicants must be a resident of the City of Chicago, pass a background check, and be fully vaccinated. Click here to learn more and apply.

The Board is seeking poll workers for Election Day – Election Judges make up to $230 and Election Coordinators make up to $450. Interested voters can apply at http://pollworker.chicagoelections.gov