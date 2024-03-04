Early voting in all 50 wards of Chicago to begin Monday, March 4th

WHERE: Chicago Board Supersite, 191 N. Clark (Clark & Lake)

WHEN: Monday, March 4th – 10:00am

WHO: Marisel Hernandez, Chairwoman, Chicago Board of Election Commissioners (CBOEC)

Kimico Mehta, South Asian Community Service Representative, CBOEC

Jane Lau, Chinese Community Service Representative, CBOEC

Monika Galuszka, Polish Community Service Representative, CBOEC

Grace K. Pai, Executive Director, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago

Grace Chan McKibben, Executive Director, Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community

WHAT: Early Voting in all 50 Wards of Chicago for the March 19, 2024 Presidential Primary Election will begin on Monday, March 4th.

You can see all Early Voting locations and addresses by clicking here.

Chairwoman Hernandez will provide remarks and updates on the upcoming election. Representatives and advocacy organizations will provide information on assigned bilingual voting officials at Early Voting sites and language access resources heading into Election Day.

The Board is still seeking Spanish speaking poll workers for Election Day – Election Judges make up to $230 and can apply at pollworker.chicagoelections.gov