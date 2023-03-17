Early Voting for April 4 runoff elections begin next week

Early Voting begins next week for the April 4 runoffs that decide the mayoral and aldermanic elections in wards throughout Chicago.

Starting Monday, March 20, voters from any of Chicago’s 50 wards can cast their ballots at two downtown sites that include the Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. and the Chicago Board of Elections at 69 W. Washington St., sixth floor.

Voters can cast their ballots from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. On Sunday, voters can cast their ballots between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The polls are open Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Supersite and Board Offices will have extended weekday hours, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., on Monday, March 27, to Friday, March 31, and on Monday, April 3.

All 50 Ward Early Voting sites and the Board Supersite will be open on Election Day. All locations are ADA-compliant and fully accessible to voters with disabilities.

A government-issued photo ID is not required but an ID is helpful if there is a question about the voter’s registration, address, signature, or if there are two voters at the same address with the same names or similar names.

Unlike the Primary election, Early Voting will not expand to the 50 wards. Voters must wait until Election Day in order to cast their ballots in their own wards.

The April 4 runoffs will include the Chicago mayoral race between Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and former Chicago Public Schools Chief Paul Vallas. During the Primary, Vallas won 33 percent of the vote to Johnson’s 22 percent.

In predominately Black wards, voters will also decide on heated aldermanic races.

In the 4th Ward, Prentice Butler squares off against State Representative Lamont Robinson. In the 5th Ward, it’s community organizer Desmon Yancy against

Martina Hone, former chief engagement officer for the city of Chicago. In the 6th Ward, it’s Rev. Richard Wooten running against Rev. William Hall.

In the 21st Ward, former political advisor Ronnie Mosley goes head to head with retired Chicago firefighter Cornell Dantzler. In the 24th Ward, incumbent Monique Scott goes against community leader Creative Scott. In the 29th Ward, CB Johnson goes against incumbent Alderman Chris Taliaferro, whose lead fell below the 50.1 percentage required to avoid a runoff.

Aldermen Pat Dowell (3rd), Greg Mitchell (7th), Michelle Harris (8th), Anthony Beale (9th), Stephanie Coleman (16th), David Moore (17th), Derrick Curtis (18th), Walter Burnett (27th), Jason Ervin (28th) and Emma Mitts (37th) were all re-elected during the Primary by taking over 50.1 percent of the vote in their wards.