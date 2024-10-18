Early Voting brings Democrat’s top of ticket candidates to Gary

Gary Teachers Union-AFT Local 4 Office – Jennifer McCormick, l-r, Fedrick Ingram – AFT Secretary/Treasurer, GlenEva Dunham-Gary Teachers Union President, and Mark Spencer – State Senate District 3 candidate.

The 1st week of Early Voting brought Democratic candidates for Indiana Governor and the U.S. Senate to Gary.

Thursday, Jennifer McCormick, candidate for Indiana Governor and Valerie McCray, candidate for the U.S. Senate Democratic met voters at the Harris-Walz Campaign Headquarters in Gary. McCray shook hands with voters outside of the Main Branch of the Gary Public Library, Gary’s Early Voting site.

McCormick was also in Gary the next day, Friday, where her campaign has support from the Gary Teachers Union – AFT Local 4. McCormick is the former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. Gary was one of the stops on the AFT national office’s get-out-the-vote bus tour. The bus tour is stopping in 69 cities across America.

A licensed psychologist, McCray’s 35-year career includes working as a clinical psychologist with Reset Psychological Services, the clinical director of MHM Services, Inc., and the lead psychologist with Correctional Medical Services.

Early Voting began October 8th and continues through November 4th, one day before Election Day on November 5th.

Harris-Walz Presidential Campaign Headquarters – Renaye Manley – Black Girls Pac, l-r, Benita White Arnold – NWI Presidential Headquarters for Harris and Walz Coordinator/Community Advocate, Dr. Valerie McCray – U.S. Senate candidate, State Senator Lonnie M. Randolph, and Jennifer McCormick – candidate for Indiana Governor

LAKE COUNTY 2024 GENERAL ELECTION EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

• Lake County Board of Elections & Registration Office — 2293 N Main St., Rm A-205, Crown Point

• East Chicago County Court House – 3711 Main St., East Chicago

• Gary Public Library – 220 W. 5th Ave, Gary

• Hammond County Courthouse – 232 Russell St., Hammond

• Hobart Police Comm. Center – 705 E. 4th St., Hobart

• Lowell Town Hall – 501 E. Main St., Lowell

• Munster Town Hall – 1005 Ridge Rd., Munster

• Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet., Schererville

• St. John Twp. Assessor’s Ofc – 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John

• Wicker Park Breezeway – 8554 Indpls. Blvd., Highland

• Winfield Government Complex – 10645 Randolph St., Winfield

EARLY VOTING DATES AND HOURS

Beginning October 8 – November 4, 2024

• Crown Point

8:30am-4:30pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday

8:30am-7pm Thursdays

9am-4pm the two Saturdays prior to Election Day

8:30am-Noon the Monday before Election Day

• ALL OTHER 10 EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

Beginning October 8 – November 4, 2024 at Noon

9am-3pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday

9am – 7pm Thursdays

9am-3pm the two Saturdays prior to Election Day

9am-Noon the Monday before Election Day



