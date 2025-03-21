Dyett Boys Basketball team makes history with first-ever State Championship 

On March 15, 2025, the Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts boys’ basketball team etched its name into the history books with a thrilling 52-41 victory over Belleville Althoff Catholic High School in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 2A state championship game. This victory marked the first-ever state title for Dyett and culminated a decade-long journey from near closure to basketball triumph.

In 2015, Dyett was on the brink of being shut down by Chicago Public Schools (CPS). Faced with the prospect of losing a crucial educational institution, parents and residents launched a 34-day hunger strike that ultimately led to the school’s reopening in 2016 as Dyett Arts High School. The school, once in danger of disappearing, transformed into a thriving educational community. The school’s rise from adversity was mirrored by its basketball team’s success.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Dyett head coach Jamaal Gill. “This title means so much to our school and community. We’ve all been through a lot to get here, and today, we’re showing that anything is possible when we stick together.”

Dyett’s playoff run was a testament to the hard work and determination instilled in the team by Coach Gill, who also serves as the school’s athletic director and head of security. Under his leadership, the Eagles (27-7) competed in out-of-state tournaments against top-ranked programs, preparing them for the high-pressure situations they would face in the state tournament. The team’s ability to adapt and thrive in difficult circumstances was on full display during the championship game.

The final was far from easy. Dyett found itself trailing in the first quarter, scoring only six points and struggling to match Althoff’s intensity. But in true Dyett fashion, the Eagles refused to back down. The game was tied at 25-25 at halftime, thanks in large part to a full-court press defense that turned the tide in Dyett’s favor.

“At halftime, I told the guys we weren’t going to go down without a fight,” Gill said. “We’ve been through adversity all season, and this was no different. I knew if we could stick together, we could win this game.”

The Eagles came out strong in the second half, taking a five-point lead early in the third quarter. After Althoff briefly reclaimed the lead, Dyett regained control in the final minutes of the game. A key three-pointer by senior Jayden McKinnon at 7:32 of the fourth quarter gave Dyett the lead for good, sending the crowd into a frenzy. McKinnon, who had been a standout throughout the postseason, finished with a team-high 17 points.

“I was going to do whatever I had to do to get us on a roll and keep us in this game,” McKinnon said, recalling his clutch shot. “I knew this was our moment.”

Ricky Coleman, another senior and key player, contributed 10 points and seven rebounds in the victory. His performance, along with the solid contributions from teammates such as Aramis Brown Jr., who grabbed seven rebounds, helped secure the win in the closing minutes. The Eagles finished the game on a 9-0 run, while Althoff struggled to keep up, especially after several key players fouled out.

The victory was even sweeter given Dyett’s history. In 2016, just a year after reopening, the school was thrust into the spotlight thanks to community-driven efforts, led by the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization (KOCO), to keep it alive. The hunger strikes that helped save Dyett are now part of the school’s larger narrative of perseverance and success. In the years following its reopening, Dyett became a Sustainable Community School, enhancing its educational programs and providing the necessary resources to support its students.

“This championship is more than just about basketball,” said Dyett Principal Dori Butler. “It’s a reflection of the resilience and dedication of our students and community. These young men have shown the power of persistence and teamwork, and they’ve inspired us all.”

Dyett’s rise from near closure to state champions was not only a source of pride for the school but also for the wider Bronzeville-Washington Park community. The team’s victory was a symbol of the community’s continued efforts to uplift their youth and provide opportunities for success.

Dyett Boy’s Basketball Guard Zaire Tobar.

Coach Gill reflected on the significance of the win, acknowledging the journey his team had taken over the years. “We’ve been through a lot together,” Gill said. “And to see it all come together with a state championship is something I’ll never forget.”

The 2024-25 season was a testament to the team’s growth and unity. While they faced early-season setbacks, including hard-fought losses to Evanston and Marist, the team continued to improve, culminating in a seven-game winning streak that propelled them into the state finals. The Eagles’ playoff journey was defined by close games and moments of individual brilliance, but it was their collective strength that ultimately led to victory.

The impact of KOCO’s advocacy extended beyond the classroom and the basketball court, with Dyett becoming a model for what happens when communities invest in their schools. The school’s success is seen as a blueprint for other institutions striving for educational equity in Chicago.

“The community’s perseverance and toughness show in these guys,” said Shannon Bennett, Executive Director of KOCO. “Dyett was almost lost, but the community fought back. Now it’s a shining example of what can happen when you give students and schools the resources they deserve.”

Looking ahead, Coach Gill is optimistic about the future. “We’re losing 10 seniors, but we’ve got some talented underclassmen ready to step up,” he said. “This won’t be our last trip to Champaign.”

As the Dyett Eagles bask in the glory of their first state championship, their victory represents not only a personal achievement for the players and coaches but also a larger victory for the community that fought to keep their school open and thriving. This is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting future for Dyett High School for the Arts.