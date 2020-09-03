Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, His Wife and Daughters, 4 and 2, Test Positive for COVID-19

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” the Jumanji star continued. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” Johnson said, adding that the reason contracting the virus is so different “is because my No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones.”

Johnson said that he and his family contracted the contagious respiratory virus from family friends, who he said are “devastated” that they unwittingly spread the virus.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy.”

Johnson said that while his daughters “bounced back” from the virus pretty quickly, he and Lauren “had a rough go at it.”

“We are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving, and it is insidious,” he said.

“So for our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back and, and it’s been life as normal, happy babies running around and playing.”

While it remains unclear on the specific ways COVID-19 impacts children differently than adults, there have been fewer reported cases in children than adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalization rates are also lower in children, according to the CDC.

The Ballers star urged his fans to exercise extreme caution when interacting with others to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If you guys are having family and friends over to your house, you know them, you trust them. They can be quarantining just like you guys. You still never know. You never know,” he said, suggesting to have visitors “tested the day before.”