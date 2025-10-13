DuSable Museum responds after terminated employee speaks out

Leadership at the DuSable Museum and Education Center (DuSable Museum) is speaking out after the termination of Kim Dulaney, who served as vice president of education and programs since 2022.

In an email obtained by the Chicago Crusader, Dulaney said she was terminated October 3 by President Perri Irmer, who told her the termination was due to restructuring.

The DuSable Museum is committed to providing a rich educational experience for the community.

In a telephone interview with the Crusader, Dulaney said in the past year she had filed complaints with the museum’s Human Resources department, alleging that Irmer retaliated against her after she objected to how things were being run at the DuSable Museum.

When the Crusader contacted the DuSable Museum for comment, the museum, in a statement, said, “The allegations made by Kim Dulaney on October 7 are outrageous and categorically false.

“The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center maintains strict financial controls, conducts regular audits, and is subject to oversight by both internal and external parties to ensure that all funds are used appropriately and in full compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and grant requirements.

“The decision to end Dr. Dulaney’s employment followed a thorough and fair review process, conducted in accordance with our established policies and procedures. We remain committed to maintaining a workplace that is professional, inclusive, and respectful for all employees. Furthermore, we remain fully committed to transparency, accountability, and responsible stewardship of the resources entrusted to us.

In her interview with the Crusader, Dulaney never mentioned anything about the museum’s finances, which has been the subject of complaints from past staff members and past members of the board.

The Crusader requested a copy of the audit and asked the museum to elaborate on the audit, but museum representatives did not respond by Crusader press time for its print edition.

In her email announcing her termination, Dulaney said, “It has been an honor to collaborate with you during my time at DuSable. I have truly valued the opportunity to partner with and learn from so many dedicated individuals and organizations working to uplift our communities and preserve our unique narratives.

“While I’m no longer affiliated with the Museum, I remain deeply committed to cultural education and community engagement. I am available to consult on or support cultural, historical, and community-based projects-excluding any work connected to the DuSable Museum.”

In recent years high staff turnover and financial woes have rocked the DuSable Museum.

In 2018 seven board members abruptly resigned, and in 2017 Leslie Guy, chief curator at the museum, filed a lawsuit after she was terminated. Her lawsuit was settled, but in her complaint, filed in Cook County, Guy alleged that guest curators and vendors were not getting paid and “various grants and other donor funds reserved for specific projects were depleted and being misspent on other Museum functions despite…grant requirements and without prior approval of the various grant donors.”

Founded by Dr. Margaret T. Burroughs and now located in Washington Park, The DuSable is the oldest Black public museum in the country. Dr. Burroughs founded the DuSable Museum in 1961 after showcasing Black artwork in the living room of her historic home at 38th and Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville. At the time, it was called the Ebony Museum of Negro History and Art.

Inside Burroughs’ home, display cases were donated by several museums, including the Museum of Science and Industry. Most of the exhibit items were owned by Burroughs and her friends. In 1968, the museum was changed to The DuSable Museum of African American History to avoid confusion with “Ebony Magazine.”

The museum’s collection eventually outgrew its space in the estate and Burroughs moved it to its present location in Washington Park, which was once a Chicago Police Department district station that included a jail cell. Burroughs died in 2010.

Today, the DuSable Museum has thousands of items that include paintings, sculptures, print works, and historical memorabilia. Special exhibitions, workshops, and lectures are featured, highlighting works by particular artists, historical events, or collections on loan from individuals or institutions.

In 2021, with mixed reviews, Irmer changed the name of the museum to the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center to generate more funds. However, the facility has continued to struggle financially.