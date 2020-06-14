DuSable Museum of African American History introduces “Code Black” Webinar Series to discuss African American history and the road to equality in Chicago

The DuSable Museum of African American History introduced its new free webinar discussion series, “Code Black,” intended to inspire and educate listeners as DuSable’s subject matter experts and guests explore the history and experiences of Black Americans, the impact of generations of ineffective and/or harmful public policy, and the ever more urgent pursuit of racial equality.

“We are pleased to offer this new online programming presented from the unique perspective of the nation’s oldest independent Black museum, whose purpose is to educate all people through African American history, art and culture –a mission which is more critical today than it has ever been. Each episode of our Code Black series will begin with sharing the history, then examining the current conditions, discussing the public policy that either created or is affecting its impact on the Black community, and finally, what actions or solutions are necessary to effect positive change.”

Beginning with the first episode of the series, “Code Black: COVID-19,” that debuted on May 22, viewers and listeners joined Dr. Kim L. Dulaney, Director of Education and Programs at the DuSable Museum, and special guest Dr. David McBride, Professor of African American Studies & African American History at Pennsylvania State University, as they discussed the history of African Americans and pandemics as it relates to the current COVID-19 global health crisis. You can listen to the first webcast here.You can listen to the first webcast here.

The second and third episodes of the discussion series titled, “Code Black: Can You Hear Us Now?” is a two-part episode that premiered June 11. Part One of the discussion focused on the history of Black protest and activism as well as the tools available to continue the fight for racial justice. Part Two will be hosted on June 25, and will center on healing and mental health during periods of protest and activism. Register to attend the webinar here.

“Code Black: Can You Hear Us Now? is an exciting confluence of scholars and activists who were all influenced by our recent ancestor, the Baba of Black activism and organizing, Dr. Conrad Worrill,” said Dr. Dulaney. “In order to determine what we need to say or do next, we need to look at what has been said and done historically. Then we need to determine what varied tools are available to aid in the struggle for liberation and equality, in this moment.”

More information about Code Black is available at https://dusablemuseum.online/.

About The DuSable Museum of African American History

The DuSable Museum of African American History is the oldest independent black history museum in the nation. Our mission is to promote understanding and inspire appreciation of the achievements, contributions and experiences of African Americans through exhibits, programs and activities that illustrate African and African American history, culture and art. The DuSable Museum is a Smithsonian Institution Affiliate. For more information on the Museum and its programs, please call 773-947-0600 or visit us at www.dusablemuseum. The DuSable Museum of African American History gratefully acknowledges the Chicago Park District’s partnership