DuSable Museum Center raises more than $350,000 at annual gala

In late October, The DuSable Museum of Black History and Education Center hosted its first Gala since the onset of the pandemic. The Wings of Celebration Gala attracted hundreds of guests to Chicago’s historic South Side raising more than $350,000 to support The DuSable’s education programs, including community education, youth education, summer and afterschool programs, and educational advocacy for history and arts and culture curriculum.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago, served as the honorary co-chair for the event. Gala honorees included United Airlines, former DuSable Trustee and Exelon Senior Executive, William Von Hoene Jr., and founder and CEO of AeroStar Avion Institute, Tammera L. Holmes. Gala Co-Chairs were Stephen L. Davis, Chairman of The Will Group, and Tara Griffin, Managing Director, Associate General Counsel at JPMorgan Chase.

“What an unforgettable evening for The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. We are incredibly grateful to every person who filled the Roundhouse to support our commitment to preserve and promote Black history,” said Perri Irmer, President and CEO of The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. “Our Wings of Celebration Gala was a beautiful gathering that was made possible due to the generosity of our amazing sponsors such as United Airlines, Ariel Investments, Exelon, GCM Grosvenor, and ABC7. We simply cannot thank them enough for their support.”

The Gala was held at The DuSable, in Daniel Burnham’s historic Roundhouse, where the dynamic “Nick Cave and Jack Cave: The Color is Fashion Exhibition” is currently on display through Sunday, Dec. 11. The unique exhibit which pays tribute to Black aesthetics was the backdrop to the Gala’s cocktail hour. Guests were then ushered to an area of the Roundhouse that was completely transformed for dinner and an evening filled with awards, special remarks and a performance by Tony and Grammy Award Winner Dee Dee Bridgewater.