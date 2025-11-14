DuSable Museum Board issues statement of support for Perri Irmer

The following letter from DuSable Museum Board Chair Carol Moseley Braun was emailed to the Chicago Crusader on October 24, after we published our first story in the investigative series, “Deficits, Debts, and Doubts at the DuSable Museum.”

After the story ran, the DuSable Museum requested several Zoom interviews to “walk both of you (the Crusader publisher and the journalist who wrote the story) through the responses to those follow-up questions.” The Crusader believed that the best option to obtain genuine answers to our questions—and to provide full transparency to our readers—was to offer the museum a front-page rebuttal to tell its side of the story.

When the museum failed to respond to this offer, the Crusader decided to publish Braun’s letter in full. Although the letter does not address many of the Crusader’s questions regarding the museum’s deficits, financial problems, and high turnover, it presents the museum’s official position.

Our investigative series on the DuSable Museum will resume next week.