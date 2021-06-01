DuSABLE MUSEUM ANNOUNCES JUNETEENTH REOPENING

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

After having been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DuSable Museum of African American History is scheduled to reopen to the public on “Juneteenth” (Saturday, June 19, 2021), at 11:00 AM with a “Welcome Back” Ceremony celebrating the return to business for the nation’s first independent Black History Museum. During this first phase of reopening the DuSable Museum will follow guidelines provided by the state of Illinois and city of Chicago for museums and open at limited capacity to maintain social distancing. Museum hours will be Wednesdays through Sundays from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM. In addition, the DuSable Museum will provide free admission to all from June 19th throughout the remainder of the month of June 2021.

The reopening program which will take place in front of the Museum will feature specially invited guests, community leaders, elected officials and DuSable Museum personnel welcoming visitors, members and friends back to this world-class institution.

The relevance of a “Juneteenth” reopening is in celebration of this cultural holiday which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, in some cases enslavers withheld this news, and it was not until 2-1/2 years later, June 19, 1865, that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to notify slaves that they were free. Juneteenth (June 19th) is recognized as the longest-running African American holiday.

“We’re thrilled that we can finally reopen our doors and welcome our community back to the DuSable Museum of African American History,” said Perri L. Irmer, President and CEO. “I am proud of our hard-working team that has made sure the Museum is safe and enjoyable for all, and we have a number of impactful exhibitions and programs for visitors to experience including ‘The March,’ our amazing new Virtual Reality experience that debuted in February 2020 but was shut down due to COVID-19. We will also be offering free admission to all through the month of June 2021, to show our deepest gratitude to the Chicago community.”

The Museum’s main auditorium remains closed until further notice. However, the DuSable Museum Roundhouse Plaza, directly across the street from the Museum, will be presenting a full schedule of summer entertainment events every week from June through October, including: DuJazz every Wednesday evening; DuSalsa alternating with DuAfrique every Thursday; DuHouse Music on Friday nights; DuComedy on Saturday, and each weekend with a Sunday DuSteppin’ Day Party. Tickets to all events can be purchased on our website www.dusablemuseum.org.

Although the DuSable Museum will once again be open to the public, the Museum will continue to engage with online audiences through the popular “Code Black” webcast series and special virtual movie screenings and special events online.

For more information regarding admission reservations, becoming a member, and the Museum’s new safety protocols, visit www.dusablemuseum.org.