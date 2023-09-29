Durbin statement on passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein

Photo caption: U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA):

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement regarding the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA):

“Dianne was a trailblazer. She spent her time in office fighting for causes that many overlooked, and she made history with passage of the Assault Weapons Ban, Violence Against Women Act, Respect for Marriage Act, and as Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Dianne was my friend and seatmate on the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than twenty years. She never backed away from the toughest political battles—she was always dignified and always effective. The Senate and those of us privileged to serve with her have lost a woman whose public service wrote an inspiring chapter in the history of our nation.

“Loretta and I send our condolences to her daughter, Katherine; her son-in-law, Rick; her granddaughter, Eileen; and the countless other family, friends, and colleagues who are mourning her passing today.”