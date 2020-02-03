Durbin endorses Richard Boykin’s opponent

Crusader Staff Report

Senator Dick Durbin has endorsed the opponent of former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin in the race for Cook County Circuit Court Clerk.

Durbin is throwing his weight behind, Michael Cabonargi, a former federal prosecutor and Chair of the Cook County Board of Review. Cabonargi formerly worked as an aide for Durbin.

“I am very proud to endorse my friend Mike Cabonargi for Cook County Circuit Court Clerk,” Durbin said. “Mike has shown great dedication to public service throughout his career, from protecting the public from corruption and Ponzi schemes as a federal prosecutor to holding hundreds of town hall meetings around Cook County to help people better understand their property tax bills.”

“As our next Clerk of the Court, Mike will bring modernization, accountability, and the spirit of public service to that office.”

“I’m extremely grateful for Senator Durbin’s endorsement,” Cabonargi said. “His leadership fighting for Illinois families is unparalleled, and I’m proud to count him among the growing coalition of support for my campaign.”

Boykin served one term as District 1 Cook County Commissioner before losing his reelection bid in 2018. An attorney from Oak Park, he is the only Black candidate seeking to replaced incumbent Dorothy Brown, who decided not to run for reelection after 20 years on the job.

Durbin himself is up for reelection this year. He has a strong name that has historically drawn large support in the Black community.

U.S. Representative Danny K. Davis (D-IL-07), four Black aldermen, and Black elected officials on Chicago’s West Side have endorsed Durbin (D-IL) for his 2020 re-election campaign.