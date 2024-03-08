Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides (left) and Zendaya as Chani in Dune: Part Two

In the 2021 Academy Award winning film DUNE we are introduced to Duke Leto Atreides and his family as they accept stewardship of the desert planet Arrakis. This planet is the only place where the valuable drug Spice is harvested.

Duke Leto’s son Paul Atreides has dreams or visions of the future and may be the prophesied one who will bring revenge and order to the planet as he heads to DUNE, the home of the desert blue-eyed people the Fremen.

DUNE: Part Two picks up with Paul and his mother finding the Fremen and uniting with them to bring revenge on those who destroyed his family. The DUNE has no water or anything green. Even tears are cherished as water for survival.

Paul falls in love with Fremen Warrior Chani but has to make a decision to follow his heart or do what he must to stop something horrible that will bring destruction to the entire universe.

I like DUNE a lot, but I really enjoyed DUNE: Part Two because it went more in depth into the story and ruthlessness of the old regime. Of course, the cinematography, stunts, action, costume, and the talent on the screen are phenomenal.

Cast run away from the infamous sandworms in Dune: Part Two

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has gathered major actors from all over the world to bring solid performances to this film.

Timothee Chalamet is back as the brave yet unsure Paul Atreides who is resistant to the prophecy but understands the fights for, and with, the Freman. Zendaya as Freman Warrior Chani gives us various dimensions of her character and the love and loyalty to her people and Paul.

Rebecca Ferguson, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, and so many more great actors bring this film to bold and vibrant life. I have to say I was taken aback seeing Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista in his role playing bad guy.

If you aren’t up on the story, I suggest you see the 2021 DUNE first so you will fully know the backstory.

Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts have breathed life into Herbert’s novel. The film is destined for more award nominations and there must be a DUNE: Part Three.

DUNE: Part Two gets 5 Winks of the EYE! Until next time keep your EYE to the sky!