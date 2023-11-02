DuBuclet encourages local residents to stay current with immunizations.

“With colder weather approaching, we should expect an increase in flu and COVID illness, and people need to make sure that they have the best defense against the disease,” said DuBuclet. “In addition to making sure you have a current COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, you should also make sure that you are immunized against other viruses.”

State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet

DuBuclet hopes that more individuals will take advantage of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) Bridge Access Program, which is providing adults with free COVID-19 booster shoots throughout the remainder of the year. For most individuals, COVID-19 immunizations are free through their private insurance plan or Medicaid or Medicare plan. In addition, the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Vaccines for Children program will ensure that the youth have access to all sorts of immunizations – including those guard against polio, flu and measles.

“There are so many resources out there to keep our community protected from communicable illnesses during these colder months where we will spend more time indoors in close proximity to others,” said DuBuclet. “I strongly recommend that everyone steps up and gets immunized. Each person who is immunized is one more person who is making the choice to keep our community healthy.”

Ahead of the fall surge in flu, COVID-19 and other related illnesses, state Rep. Kimberly DuBuclet, D-Chicago, is encouraging the community members to stay up-to-date with their immunizations.

“With colder weather approaching, we should expect an increase in flu and COVID illness, and people need to make sure that they have the best defense against the disease,” said DuBuclet. “In addition to making sure you have a current COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, you should also make sure that you are immunized against other viruses.”

DuBuclet hopes that more individuals will take advantage of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) Bridge Access Program, which is providing adults with free COVID-19 booster shoots throughout the remainder of the year. For most individuals, COVID-19 immunizations are free through their private insurance plan or Medicaid or Medicare plan. In addition, the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Vaccines for Children program will ensure that the youth have access to all sorts of immunizations – including those guard against polio, flu and measles.

“There are so many resources out there to keep our community protected from communicable illnesses during these colder months where we will spend more time indoors in close proximity to others,” said DuBuclet. “I strongly recommend that everyone steps up and gets immunized. Each person who is immunized is one more person who is making the choice to keep our community healthy.”