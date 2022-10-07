Drum Talk Annual Book and Literary Fair Saturday, October 8th, 2022

From 11:00AM to 4:00PM

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center presents its 2nd annual “Drum Talk,” Book and Literary Fair. It is a family affair featuring 25+ authors, Storytime and a Kids Crafts Corner, DJ sets, and “The Banned Black Book Exchange,” during which guests are invited to bring a “banned book,” which they may exchange for another “banned book” of their choosing.

Featured Author Christian Gregory will unveil and discuss, his new book The Essential Dick Gregory a soulful, generation-defining collection of thought provoking, agitating and liberating works from his father, Dick Gregory, the late activist and author of sixteen books, to be published on October 11, 2022. Get it early at The DuSable!

PLUS! The much-anticipated African Ancestry Reveal for our #DuAncestry contest winner, Tia Nichols, for her winning work Generations.

Join us for this FREE event!