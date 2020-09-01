Drop boxes for mail-in ballots available during Early Voting

Crusader Staff Report

Secured drop boxes with date and time stamps will be available at every Early Voting site for residents seeking to vote by mail for the November 3 General Election, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

Election officials are sending out applications for mail-in voting with the standard voter registration cards. In-person Early Voting will still be available, but election officials are expecting more voters to send in their ballots by mail this election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elections officials are asking mail-in voters to submit their Ballot Return Envelopes from October 14 to November 3. Election officials will continue counting ballots two weeks after Election Day.

For the November 3 General Election, Chicago voters may use any Early Voting and Registration location in the city from October 14 through November 3.

The Crusader will publish the list of locations and hours for Early Voting in September 2020.

Any ballots that voters cast in Early Voting are final. After casting ballots in Early Voting, voters may not return to amend, change, or undo a ballot for any reason.

It is a felony to vote more than once — or to attempt to vote more than once — in the same election.

Government-issued photo ID during in-person voting is not required but is helpful if there is a question about the voter’s registration, address, signature or if there are two voters at the same address with the same names or similar names.

Registration services are available at every Early Voting site. Two forms of ID, one of which shows the voter’s current address, are needed to register for the first time or to file a name change or an address update.

Every voter is encouraged to wear a facemask that covers the mouth and nose, whether visiting to use Early Voting or when using a secured drop box.

Voters in line must practice social distancing with 6 feet (2 meters) of space between persons in line.

The drop boxes are an alternative to the mail services of the United States Postal Service, where concerns remain of massive delays from a surge in mail-in ballots.

On Monday, August 24, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in an intense hearing before the House Oversight Committee, was grilled by Democrats about his refusal to replace sorting machines and mailboxes that were removed under his tenure.

Many Americans in recent months have complained of receiving slow mail service. Many have complained of not receiving mail for weeks.

During the hearing in Washington, DeJoy acknowledged delays in service were in part caused by changes at the Postal Service. DeJoy defended his agency’s actions and committed to delivering election mail on time.

“We will do everything we can to handle and deliver election mail in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that we have relied upon for years,” he said.