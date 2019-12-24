Driver license facilities to extend hours for REAL IDs Dec. 30

Jesse White Announces New Operating Hours at Driver Services Facilities beginning Dec. 30 to Accommodate REAL ID Applicants

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that beginning December 30 some Driver Services facilities throughout Chicagoland and northern Illinois will change operating hours and add exclusive days just for REAL ID applicants, to accommodate the increased volume of customers applying for the REAL ID driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The federal government will require Americans to use a valid U.S. passport or obtain a REAL ID to fly domestically beginning October 1, 2020.

“These new work hours are designed to best serve Illinoisans who do not have U.S. passports and who need to obtain a REAL ID by October 1, 2020,” said White.

“The REAL ID Act is a federal mandate that has a set deadline of October 1, 2020, for people without valid U.S. passports to obtain a REAL ID to fly domestically or visit secure federal facilities. Like states throughout the country, we have experienced an increased volume of customers applying for REAL IDs and expect this to continue through December 2020.”

The new hours take effect December 30, 2019 through December 31, 2020.